This match holds special value for the Pakistan team as they are pushed against the wall to keep winning all of their remaining matches to give themselves a chance to qualify for the top four of this world cup.

Pakistan in a bid to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the semifinal will look to come hard at an in-form Kiwis at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. The blackcaps have won all of their matches in this world cup 2019 and would like to continue their winning run. Kane Williamson is in tremendous touch and supported by other batsmen around him New Zealand is a team to beat in the world cup.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has had a middling world cup where they have not played as a team with the bat and ball. They have played some very good cricket in some matches like against South Afric and England. They have played inconsistently in this world cup and hence find themselves in a position where one defeat can show them the exit door.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi