Pakistan in a bid to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the semifinal will look to come hard at an in-form Kiwis at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. The blackcaps have won all of their matches in this world cup 2019 and would like to continue their winning run. Kane Williamson is in tremendous touch and supported by other batsmen around him New Zealand is a team to beat in the world cup.
Pakistan, on the other hand, has had a middling world cup where they have not played as a team with the bat and ball. They have played some very good cricket in some matches like against South Afric and England. They have played inconsistently in this world cup and hence find themselves in a position where one defeat can show them the exit door.
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi
NZ 6/1 after 2 overs
What an over from Amir. Wicket on the forts ball and beat Williamson with away going delivery on one occasion. Hafeez is back for his 2nd over of the match. Hafeez will look to target Munro's pads and stumps. He has a decent record against Left handed batsmen.
What a start for Pakistan! Amir strikes in his first ball and Guptill has to go!
NZ 5/1 after 1.1 overs
Aamir's magic continues in the world cup as he dismissed Guptill on the first ball of his speel in this match. The ball was moving away and fuller in length, Guptill tried to drive but inside edged it to the stumps.
NZ openeres come out to the middle
A surprising decision by Sarfaraz and Hafeez is bowling the first over to Guptill and Munro. The openers will relish this challenge of spin thrown at them by the pakistani captain.
Both New Zealand and Pakistan are unchanged for this big game.
👉 If New Zealand win, they join Australia in the semi-finals.
👉 If Pakistan win, they keep their semi-final hopes alive. pic.twitter.com/zd7pqG1wIt
Huge expectations from Pakistan
Pakistan's fans have gathered in huge number at the Edgbaston to support their team. Pakistan has promised a good performance in this match by beating South Africa comprehensively in their last match. The bowlers need to fire early for them to have any chance against this NZ line up.
The delayed start at Edgbaston hasn't taken away any of the energy from the Pakistan fans!
NZ wins toss to bat first
NZ has won the toss and elected to bat first. The teams are unchanged and losing the toss is good for Pakistan. They should look to attack Guptill and Munro with the new balls. They are not in very good form and trying to get them out before they get set will be good for Pakistan team.