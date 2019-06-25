Pakistan vs New Zealand: Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match Pakistan local time, New Zealand local time, India local time; How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match live, online streaming in Pakistan, New Zealand and India

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match Pakistan local time, New Zealand local time, India local time; How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match live, online streaming in Pakistan, New Zealand and India: At the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium, New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan on Wednesday at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match is expected to be another enthralling battle of the World Championship as both the teams are loaded with match-winning players. New Zealand has been unbeaten so far at the tournament, while Pakistan is surviving on the edge and one more defeat for Sarfraz Ahmed and men can end their hopes of qualifying for the semis. Pakistan is on the 7th position on the points table having 2 victories and 3 defeats in their bag.

On the other side, Blackcaps have been playing really well and are at the top of the table with 5 triumphs. One game against India was washed out due to heavy rain. New Zealand currently has 11 points and Kane Williamson and co. has almost reserved their berth for the World Cup semi-finals 2019.

The experts have predicted raining sixes on Wednesday if the actual rain doesn’t interrupt the game.

When and where is Cricket World Cup, ICC world cup 2019, Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs New Zealand live, Pakistan vs New Zealand live streaming what time will the match begin?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match will take place at the Edgbaston cricket ground on June 26 at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs New Zealand match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match can be seen on the StarSports Network in both standard and HD formats. For the English commentary, viewers can tune to StarSports 1 and for the Hindi commentary, they can tune to StarSports 1 Hindi.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match online?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match can be streamed online through Hotstar. One needs to have a premium subscription to watch the full match. For all the written match updates and score, readers can subscribe to the NewsX.com.

What is the venue for Pakistan vs New Zealand?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match is scheduled to be held at the Edgbaston cricket ground and the match is expected to be a nail-biter.

The line-up for the Pakistan vs New Zealand match:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi