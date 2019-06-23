Pakistan vs South Africa: Pakistan is set to take on South Africa tomorrow June 23, 2019, at the Lord’s cricket ground in London at 3 PM Indian Standard Time.

Pakistan vs South Africa: The Pakistan vs South Africa match today, June 23 will be an all-out battle with a must-win situation for both teams. This will be match number 30 of the 2019 ODI World Cup tournament. Pakistan is currently placed at number 9 while South Africa is one position ahead at the 8th spot on the leaderboards.

It is unlikely that either team will make it to the semi-finals given their current position on the points table. Apart from a decent performance against England, Pakistan’s performance has been lacklustre. South Africa has held its own owing to the performance of their bowlers but the performance of the batsmen has let them down.

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will take place at the Lord’s cricket ground in London at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs South Africa match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be streamed live by the Star Sports Network in both standard and HD formats.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa match online?

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be streamed online through Hotstar. For live updates, viewers can tune in to NewsX.com.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs South Africa match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa match is scheduled to be held at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.

The line-up for Pakistan vs South Africa match:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi