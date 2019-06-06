Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: The 11th match of the biggest cricket tournament, ICC World Cup 2019, will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The match will commence at 3:00 pm at the Bristol County Ground on Friday.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: The 11th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The match will be played at the Bristol County Ground on Friday. The two sides are previous World Cup champions yet are coming into the 2019 ICC World Cup are clear dark horses in view of their ongoing ODI structure. After a stunning begin to both of their battles, the two groups have figured out how to post differentiating wins to get off the imprint in the World Cup.

Pakistan was wrapped up at a score of 105 yet figured out how to score a massive 348 runs against competition top picks and has England in their last match. What Sarfaraz Ahmed’s group needs is a quality finisher or authority let down the request, in spite of the fact that Mohammed Hafeez’s 50 years against England should partner a portion of their worries. His side likewise holds an all-prevail upon record Sri Lanka in World Cup, with seven successes going back to 1975 World Cup.

Sri Lanka likewise posted a grim 136 against New Zealand however their batsmen didn’t improve in their second game, posting 201 out of a downpour hit tie against Afghanistan in Cardiff. Dimuth Karunaratne’s side will be satisfied to leave Wales and move to Bristol for a change, all the more so as a result of Cardiff’s lavish green track which has raised a lot of ruckus for their batsmen. Lanka’s quality lies in their passing bowling, driven by the accomplished Lasith Malinga with Nuwan Pradeep and Suranga Lakmal. Pakistan’s batting additionally has blown hot-and-cold in the ongoing occasions yet Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have been predictable at the top.