PCB cricket committee chief Mohsin Khan has resigned from his post after Pakistan's poor performance at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani told the media about his resignation and Managing Director of the board Wasim Khan is likely to replace him.

After a flop show at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and facing humiliating defeat against arch-rival India, Former Test cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Committee chief Mohsin Hasan Khan has stepped down from his position on Thursday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed that Mohsin Khan had requested board chairman Ehsan Mani to release him from the post. If the reports are to be believed then Wasim Khan, who is Managing Director of the board, will now take the charge of committee head.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani told the media that it is always difficult to let go of someone of Mohsin’s stature and caliber, but we respect his decision. The board is thankful to him for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Resigning from his post, Mohsin said that his services are always available for the team as a senior player, guide and mentor. The decision was a result of Sarfraz Ahmed and team’s bad performance from last 3 years and at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Notably, former cricketers Mohsin, Wasim, and Misbah have been criticizing the performances of the Pakistan team as experts at various television and Youtube channels after they lost to Bangladesh and India in a humiliating manner.