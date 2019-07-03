Rohit Sharma was praised on social media after he met the fan who was hurt by his six during the India-Bangladesh World Cup match in Birmingham. Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had met a 87-year-old wheelchair-bound woman whose photo was tweeted widely cheering for India from the stands.

The India-Bangladesh match in Birmingham did have a close finish but it was more in the news for its fan moments. In-form centurion Rohit Sharma in his pursuit of setting Bangladesh a daunting target smashed seven 4s and five 6s during his 104-run innings. One of his sixes ended up being a projectile hurting an unfortunate Indian fan in the stands. The ball hit the woman, identified as Meena, on her face when people in front of her failed to catch it, like sore fielders on the pitch.

Rohit Sharma met Meena to check on her well-being and gave her a signed hat.

She got hit by a @ImRo45 maximum and the opener was kind enough to check on her and give her a signed hat.#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/KqFqrpC7dS — BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2019

Hitman❤️️ — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 2, 2019

Down to Earth. — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) July 2, 2019

Ek hi toh Dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge? 😍 — Sejal 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) July 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma’s kind gesture won hearts on social media and twitterati lauded him for being down to earth. Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli met another superfan, the 87-year-old, Charulata Patel, who was cheering for team India with vigour despite being wheelchair-bound. Her videos and photographs went viral after India’s victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday. After the match, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma met her and took her blessings for winning the World Cup. Patel told ANI she has been watching cricket for the last many decades and is praying for the team’s success in the World Cup and also said she had been witness to the 1983 World Cup triumph also.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Charulata Patel caught everyone’s attention when a cameraman zeroed-in on her when she was cheering a boundary by Rishabh Pant. That was enough, Indian fans in no time retweeted the image to hail the elderly fan and started sharing her pictures and videos.

India is on course in its World Cup campaign despite losing its only match to England and are second on the pointstable after leaders Australia, who have, ironically, been beaten by India.