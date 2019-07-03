The India-Bangladesh match in Birmingham did have a close finish but it was more in the news for its fan moments. In-form centurion Rohit Sharma in his pursuit of setting Bangladesh a daunting target smashed seven 4s and five 6s during his 104-run innings. One of his sixes ended up being a projectile hurting an unfortunate Indian fan in the stands. The ball hit the woman, identified as Meena, on her face when people in front of her failed to catch it, like sore fielders on the pitch.
Rohit Sharma met Meena to check on her well-being and gave her a signed hat.
Rohit Sharma’s kind gesture won hearts on social media and twitterati lauded him for being down to earth. Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli met another superfan, the 87-year-old, Charulata Patel, who was cheering for team India with vigour despite being wheelchair-bound. Her videos and photographs went viral after India’s victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday. After the match, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma met her and took her blessings for winning the World Cup. Patel told ANI she has been watching cricket for the last many decades and is praying for the team’s success in the World Cup and also said she had been witness to the 1983 World Cup triumph also.
Charulata Patel caught everyone’s attention when a cameraman zeroed-in on her when she was cheering a boundary by Rishabh Pant. That was enough, Indian fans in no time retweeted the image to hail the elderly fan and started sharing her pictures and videos.
India is on course in its World Cup campaign despite losing its only match to England and are second on the pointstable after leaders Australia, who have, ironically, been beaten by India.