Ross Taylor says MS Dhoni's run-out gave Kiwis confidence in World Cup semi-final: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said that MS Dhoni's wicket gave them the confidence of winning the first semI-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It was Martin Guptill who hit the wickets when Dhoni was trying to score a double. Kiwis have made it to the final for the second consecutive term.

Knowing the importance of his wicket, New Zealand key batsman Ross Taylor said that Dhoni’s dismissal gave them confidence. The right-handed batsman stated that Dhoni has won many games from a similar situation and after his run-out, the Black Caps were confident of defeating India and securing a berth in the final of the showpiece event. Taylor, who scored crucial 74 off 90 balls in a rain-affected match, said that they are happy and proud to be in the final. He also praised fast bowlers who dismantled Indian top order.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have never won the World Cup title despite getting several chances. They lost to Australia in the World cup 2015 against Australia. The Black Caps secured a final berth for the second consecutive time. They are set to meet either defending champions or tournament favorites England in Lord’s on Sunday, July 14.

New Zealand won the five games out of nine in the league stage of the World Cup. Their one match against India was washed out. Though New Zealand and Pakistan were having 11 each point but the later could not make it to the knockout stage as their net run-rate was in minus.