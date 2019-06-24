MS Dhoni, in the last few years, has adopted a strategy of taking time and eating up too many balls at the start of his inning. He generally delivers when he gets set but on some day, like on that day against Afghanistan, he failed to deliver after putting pressure on the lower middle order.

Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has shown his displeasure at the lack of intent shown by the Indian batsmen in the ICC World Cup Match against Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. He didn’t hold back from criticising the partnership between Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in the middle overs when Afghanistan’s spin bowlers were bowling. Sachin Tendulkar felt that Dhoni had the game and technique to counter the spinning balls from afghans but he rather opted for a conservative approach and didn’t take calculated risks.

Sachin, in the past, had backed Dhoni’s approach of taking time to settle down before going for his shots but this disapproval of his method is a sign that Dhoni’s batting tactics are not working in his supporters’ eyes as well. Tendulkar pointed out that between 38 to 45th overs, India didn’t score too many runs and there were far too many dot balls in an over and that squeezed India for a modest total.

Afghanistan’s spin trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Rahmat Shah tied down the batting pair of Dhoni and Jadhav. Dhoni was ultimately stumped off the bowling of Rashid Khan when he tried to hit him over the top. The last time Dhoni was out stumped when he was stumped on the bowling of Devendra Bishoo, a leg spinner from West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2011.

Indian team riding high on confidence after a strong start in the tournament, batted poorly against the very impressive Afghanistan attack who made them toil hard for every runs they made. Dhoni played an uncharacteristic inning of 37 balls from 57 balls but the scorecard doesn’t really express the struggles, MS Dhoni, the batsman was facing on the pitch in that match and India fell short of a defendable total by a big way.

Indian bowlers bowled their heart out to defend the modest total the batsmen posted but that didn’t push fans and pundits away from criticising the inning MS Dhoni played in that match.