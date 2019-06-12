India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Tennis star Sania Mirza has lashed out on India and Pakistan channels for sharing and running jingoistic advertisements. Sania Mirza said that India vs Pakistan match doesn't need the rubbish stuff to catch the eye balls.

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan high-voltage match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, tennis star Sania Mirza has slammed the jingoistic advertisements running on the national televisions and social media platforms across both the sides of the border. In a tweet, Sania Mirza called the advertisements cringeworthy and advised the people to not hype up the market for match anymore especially with rubbish stuff. She said, India vs Pakistan already has the attention of millions of cricket lovers. It’s only a game of cricket and nothing else.

A few days ago, leading channels had released the advertisements for the match on father’s day. Saying it indirectly, Indian advertisement stated India as the father of Pakistan. While Pakistan in reply released an ad featuring a lookalike of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to mock India. The move did not go well with tweeple as they called these ads cheap and shameful act.