Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of World Cup for 3 weeks after he fractured his left thumb during the India Vs Australia match on Sunday at The Oval in London.

Indian ODI opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for 3 weeks after he suffered a fracture on the left thumb. Dhawan fractured his thumb during the India Vs Australia match on Sunday at The Oval in London. During the match, the 33-year-old was hit by a rising delivery from Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. Despite the injury, Dhawan scored a magnificent century which was the spine for India’s masterful 352. But Dhawan did not take to the field due to the injury.

India defeated Australia by 36 runs. Dhawan had smashed a 117 off 109 balls to set up a 36-run win for the Indian cricket team. He was also declared the man of the match in the India Vs Australia match on Sunday. According to reports, Dhawan went for a scan on Monday, June 10, 2019 and his medical reports say that he has fractured his left thumb, which had been swollen.

The injury to Shikhar Dhawan has come as a shock for the Men in Blue who have an in-form opening pair with Rohit Sharma and are bound to miss the Dhawan-Sharma fireworks. Dhawan won’t be able to play upcoming World Cup matches against New Zealand, Afghanistan, West Indies, Pakistan and England.

Though missing an in-form belter like Dhawan will be a loss for both India and fans, the possible replacement in the upcoming matches in England could be KL Rahul, who has opened for his IPL team Kings XI Punjab and is in fine nick.