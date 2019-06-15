South Africa vs Afghanistan, SA vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa is facing an uphill task after losing initial tough matches against India, England and Bangladesh. Afghanistan, on the other hand, has not performed to its potential and has seen massive defeats in the recent matches

South Africa vs Afghanistan, SA vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: One of South Africa and Afghanistan will open its account in the ICC World Cup 2019. Both the teams have had worse possible starts to the ICC World Cup 2019. The teams lost their initial matches badly and lost some key players as well. South Africa lost the ace fast bowler Dale Steyn before the commencement of the tournament. Hashim Amla missed the match due to the injury he sustained on head against the match vs England.

South African Batsmen have failed miserably against the Indian Spinners and English pacers. No other batsmen have backed the captain Faf du Plessis and when was dismissed by good balls against Bangladesh and India, the whole team collapsed badly. Proteas are reeling more because of the poor form shown by the openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla.

Afghanistan has lost its trump card Rashid Khan for the failing the concussion test and the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad in a controversial manner. The bowlers have bowled poorly in the tournament and the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rehman has been ineffective. Their batting has failed to cope up the quality of bowling they have faced in the tournament.

Afghanistan: (probable XI) Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashratullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam/Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan

South Africa (probable XI) Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir