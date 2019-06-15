South Africa vs Afghanistan, SA vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: One of South Africa and Afghanistan will open its account in the ICC World Cup 2019. Both the teams have had worse possible starts to the ICC World Cup 2019. The teams lost their initial matches badly and lost some key players as well. South Africa lost the ace fast bowler Dale Steyn before the commencement of the tournament. Hashim Amla missed the match due to the injury he sustained on head against the match vs England.
South African Batsmen have failed miserably against the Indian Spinners and English pacers. No other batsmen have backed the captain Faf du Plessis and when was dismissed by good balls against Bangladesh and India, the whole team collapsed badly. Proteas are reeling more because of the poor form shown by the openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla.
Afghanistan has lost its trump card Rashid Khan for the failing the concussion test and the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad in a controversial manner. The bowlers have bowled poorly in the tournament and the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rehman has been ineffective. Their batting has failed to cope up the quality of bowling they have faced in the tournament.
Afghanistan: (probable XI) Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashratullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam/Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan
South Africa (probable XI) Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir
Live Updates
Afghanistan 9/0
Rabada hitting the bat hard. Zazai mistimed a pull shot but the ball fell in the no man's land. Five runs came of that over.
Afghanistan 4/0
End of a maiden over by Hendricks. The right-handed Zadran faced no difficulty countering his angling away deliveries. Balls are carrying nicely to the wicketkeeper de Kock.
Zazai and Zadran walks to bat against kagiso Rabada and Beuran Hendricks. Afghanistan 4/0
South Africa will hope for some swing early on with the two new balls. Two slips are in place for any possible outside edge. Lengths by Rabada are not that full for swing yet. Zazai accepted the full toss from Rabada and dispatched the ball to backward square leg boundary on the last ball of the over.
Faf Duplesis wins toss, elects to filed first
South Africa has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Afghanistan has dropped Najibullah from their line up. Rains in the last few days made the decision easier for Faf du Plessis to bowl first.