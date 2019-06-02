South Africa vs Bangladesh cricket match live score, Live Updates ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Faf du Plessis and men will today take on the Bangladeshi challenge at The Oval in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

South Africa vs Bangladesh cricket match live score, Live Updates ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Faf du Plessis led-South Africa will lock horns against Bangladesh today at The Oval in the match number 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It is expected to be another exciting clash of the tournament as proteas will be eyeing to bounce back on the winning track after losing to England in the curtain raiser match. In their last match, RSA was humiliated as their batting line failed miserably except Quinton de Kock (68) and Rassie van der Dussen (50).

The team was bundled out for only 207 runs in 39.5 overs. Hence, South Africa failed to chase the gigantic total of 311 runs. Today team will be looking forward to amends the England defeat by winning over Bangladesh.

While on the other side, Bangladeshi Tigers have been facing difficult times as their best players injured and likely to miss today’s game. Tamim Iqbal is out due to Thumb injury, Mohammad Saifuddin is recovering from a back problem, Mashrafe Mortaza pulled the hamstring, Mustafizur Rahman calf stiffness and Mahmudullah is out following the shoulder injury.

South Africa vs Bangladesh probable playing XIs:

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (Skipper), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Andil Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib-al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Mahmadullah, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mushrafe Mortaza (Skipper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.