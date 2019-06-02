South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: At The Oval cricket stadium, Faf du Plessis and co. will face the Bangladeshi challenge. South Africa will try to bounce back the winning track, while Bangladesh will to start their ICC Cricket World Cup journey on a winning note.

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: After losing their first game against host England, South Africa will today take on Bangladesh in the match number 5 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval. The match will commence at 3 pm (IST) and the toss will be performed 30 minutes before the play starts. Stakes for today’s match are high as it’s a World Cup encounter and both the teams will be eyeing to clinch 2 important points. This will be the first match for Bangladesh in the tournament, while South Africa has already faced a defeat in the curtain raiser match.

Although South Africa is a strong side as compare to Bangladesh but Bangladeshi tigers are known to for big surprises. It will not be an easy task for Faf du Plessis as their batsmen failed miserably against English bowlers. Chasing the gigantic total of 311 runs, proteas were bundled for only 207 runs in 39.5 overs. Hence England won the match by a huge margin of 104 runs.

On the other side, Bangladesh may miss out their best players due to injuries. Tamim Iqbal (Thumb injury), Mohammad Saifuddin (recovering from a back problem), Mashrafe Mortaza (hamstring), Mustafizur Rahman (calf) and Mahmudullah (shoulder).

The team has seen many ups and downs in recent times and is desperate for a victory. In the warm-up game against India, they faced a defeat but a good cricket was witnessed.

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (Skipper), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Andil Phehlukwayo, Kasigo Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib-al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Mahmadullah, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mushrafe Mortaza (Skipper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.