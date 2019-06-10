The 15th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to be played between South Africa and West Indies. The match will start at 3:00 pm at the Rose Bowl stadium situated in Southampton.
South Africa has lost the first three matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in a row so the team is highly under pressure and the team needs to perform in a very efficient way in order to bag victory in this match. South Africa is missing its one of the best pacers, Dale Steyn, who is not allowed in the ga,e due to his injury.
On the other hand, West Indies is performing very well in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far as the team first made Pakistan go on its knees. They played a mind-blowing match against Australia too. Today both the teams will be battling it out to get a strong hold on the points table as if South Africa loses the match, their chances to go in the semifinal will decrease.
Highlights
Drizzle increases
Oshane Thomas comes in action, gave just a single run in the first three balls of the over. Ooo, The intensity of drizzle has increased and the umpire has called for the covers.
SA 28/2
What an over by Cotrell, wicket on the first ball and gave no runs in the next three balls, South Africa under immense pressure, maiden wicket over by Cotrell.
Markram down at 5
Cotrell back in action, And here goes a wicket on the first ball of the 7th over. Markram down at 5 runs caught out by Shai Hope. Faf du Plessis comes to bat.
SA 28/1
Roach back in action, not giving a single chance to the South Africans to score a boundary. No boundaries out of this over. South Africa under pressure.
SA 25/1
Cotrell back in action, gave just a double in the first three balls of the over, de Kock trying to hit a boundary, Cotrell not allowing the South Africans to score boundaries but ohhh, here goes a boundary on the last ball of the over.
SA 17/1
Roach comes in action, trying his best to keep the South African's under pressure, gave just a single run out of the first four balls of the 4th over. Markam struggling to hit the ball. And here goes a boundary on the last ball of the 4th over by Markram.
SA 11/1
West Indies has opted to bowl and the third over is going on. Sheldon Cottrell delivering the third over and ohhh, here goes the first wicket of South Africa on the fifth ball of the over, Amla caught out by Gayle, major blow to South Africa. Aiden Markenn comes to bat.