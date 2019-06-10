The 15th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to be played between South Africa and West Indies. The match will start at 3:00 pm at the Rose Bowl stadium situated in Southampton.

South Africa has lost the first three matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in a row so the team is highly under pressure and the team needs to perform in a very efficient way in order to bag victory in this match. South Africa is missing its one of the best pacers, Dale Steyn, who is not allowed in the ga,e due to his injury.

On the other hand, West Indies is performing very well in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far as the team first made Pakistan go on its knees. They played a mind-blowing match against Australia too. Today both the teams will be battling it out to get a strong hold on the points table as if South Africa loses the match, their chances to go in the semifinal will decrease.