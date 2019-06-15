Sri Lanka vs Australia: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019's 20th match will be played between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval stadium located in London. The match will start at 3:00 pm.

When, where and how to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The 20th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between Australia and Sri Lanka. The match will commence at 3:00 PM at the Kennington Oval stadium. As the Australian team will look forward to bag victory against unfortunate Sri Lanka as the team was unable to play two matches due to rain and was badly thrashed by New Zealand in one of the three matches they got to play.

Australia is on the second position with three wins in the four games played till now. They lost one match against India, otherwise, the team has performed outstandingly in the tournament so far. In the last two matches, the team scored more than 300 runs which show their consistency in the game.

On the other hand, Sri Lankan lions failed to leave an impact in the game as they lost their first match to New Zealand, as the Kiwis thrashed the Lankan lions and bagged the victory by 10 wickets. Sri Lanka has so far won only one game and the match against Australia which is one of the toughest contenders is going to be a very difficult one.

When is the Sri Lanka vs Australia match, what time will the match begin?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match is to take place on June 15, 2019, at 3 pm Indian Standard Time(IST). The match will begin at 3.00 pm in Sri Lanka and 7.30 pm in Australia.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia match online?

The match will be streamed live online on Hotstar. Latest update will also be available on newsx.com.

What is the venue for Sri Lanka vs Australia match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be played at the Kennington Oval stadium, London.

Predicted line-up for Sri Lanka vs Australia match

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jason Behrendorff/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Kusal Mendis (w), Kusal Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.