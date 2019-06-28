Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Updates: Two points from this match will take them straight at the fifth position. A win of Sri Lanka will surely make the race for the semi Final more tougher for other teams. Dimuth Karunaratne led side has gained confidence from their last match which they won by 20 runs.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Sri Lanka are set to lock horns against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street today. The match will start at 3 pm (IST). Sri Lanka-led by Dimuth Karunaratne, which are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with six points from six games, will be eyeing to win the clash and remain alive in the tournament. While on the other side, South Faf du Plessis-led Proteas are lagging at the ninth spot with just three points from seven games. They have only one a single game in the biggest ICC event so far.

Two crucial points from the clash will take Sri Lanka at the fifth position. It means, they will be fighting for the semi-final berth along with Pakistan and Bangladesh. A loss from the match will almost dash their hopes of playing the semi-final of the World Cup. After winning their last match against World Cup favorites England by 20 runs, Karunaratne captained side have gained confidence.

While South Africa will try hard to improve their performance which has witnessed five humiliating defeats. Their lone victory came against World Cup minnows Afghanistan. South Africa team were outclassed in their last match by Pakistan by 49 runs.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal.

South Africa playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Here are the live updates: