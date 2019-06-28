Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Sri Lanka are set to lock horns against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street today. The match will start at 3 pm (IST). Sri Lanka-led by Dimuth Karunaratne, which are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with six points from six games, will be eyeing to win the clash and remain alive in the tournament. While on the other side, South Faf du Plessis-led Proteas are lagging at the ninth spot with just three points from seven games. They have only one a single game in the biggest ICC event so far.
Two crucial points from the clash will take Sri Lanka at the fifth position. It means, they will be fighting for the semi-final berth along with Pakistan and Bangladesh. A loss from the match will almost dash their hopes of playing the semi-final of the World Cup. After winning their last match against World Cup favorites England by 20 runs, Karunaratne captained side have gained confidence.
While South Africa will try hard to improve their performance which has witnessed five humiliating defeats. Their lone victory came against World Cup minnows Afghanistan. South Africa team were outclassed in their last match by Pakistan by 49 runs.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal.
South Africa playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
Here are the live updates:
Live Updates
South Africa cross 50
Sri Lanka batsmen have crossed 50. The score has reached 57 in 9 overs with Perera and Fernando at the crease. Both the batsmen are looking nice as they have did not allow South Africa to them under pressure despite first over dismissal.
Sri Lanka 20/1 after 3 overs
After winning the toss, South Africa decided to bowl first. The decision proved right as the Proteas managed to give a jolt to Islanders in the first over. Sri Lanka 20/1 after 3 overs. Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando are at the crease
Kagiso Rabada to bowl the first over.#DimuthKarunaratne and Kusal Perera are opening the batting for Sri Lanka!#SLvSA | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/bBlbDRw4uP— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 28, 2019
Rabada strikes early
What a start for South Africa. Kagiso Rabada removed skipper Dimuth Karunaratne without troubling the scorer. He lost his wicket in the very first over of the game.
When in the North East, celebrate like @alanshearer! 🙋♂️ #SLvSA | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ZCHiRSOxSq— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 28, 2019