The 39th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to be played between Sri Lanka and West Indies. The match started at 3:00 PM IST. Sri Lanka is at the sixth position on the points table
Squads
West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha , Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.
Live Updates
SL 141/2
Sheldon Cotrell back into the attack, and here goes a SIX on the second ball of the over. Cotrell trying his best to not allow the batsmen to score runs.
SL 133/2
Holder delivering the 22nd over, and here goes a boundary on the first ball of the over, and again a boundary on the third ball of the over.
SL 123/2
Brathwaite delivering the 21st over, and here comes a boundary on the third ball of the over. Sri Lanka needs to pace up there game as they have wickets so they can take the risk of hitting boundaries.
SL 113/2
Holder delivering the 20th over, first ball called a no ball. Here goes a boundary on the first ball of the over. Holder trying his best to restrict the batsmen from scoring runs.
Wicket!!!!!!!!!!!
Brathwaite delivering the 19th over, and again a blow for Sri Lanka, this time its a major one, Perera down at 64 runs, run out by Cotrell, Brathwaite.
SL 103/1
Holder back into the attack, trying to give minimum runs possible, gave just three runs in the first three balls of the over. Perera trying to find a gap and hit a boundary.
SL 91/0
Brathwaite delivering the 15th over, and here goes a boundary on the first ball of the over. Perera trying to hit boundaries.
SL 81/0
Holder again in action, and here comes a fifty for Perera. Holder trying his best to not give boundaries in the over.
SL 69/0
Holder delivering the 12th over, in the last over, Gabriel gave 14 runs out of the last over. No boundaries in the 12th over.
SL 49/0
Holder delivering the 10th over, trying his best to restrict boundaries, gave just a single run in the first four balls of the over. Just two runs out of the 10th over.
SL 47/0
Gabriel delivering the 9th over, trying his best to give minimum runs possible, gave just two runs in the first four balls of the over.
SL 43/0
Thomas comes into the attack, and here goes a boundary on the first ball of the over by Karunaratne. Thomas gave no run in the next four balls.
SL 39/0
West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne are playing the game slowly and steadily. Gabriel delivering the seventh over, and here goes a boundary on the fourth ball of the over. Last ball of the over called wide and here goes a boundary on the last ball of the over by Perera.