Sri Lanka vs West Indies, SL vs WI match preview, know how to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies match live online, Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India local time, Sri Lanka local time, West Indies local time:

When and where is Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC world cup 2019 match?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies match will take place at the Riverside cricket ground on July 1 at 3 PM according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The match timing in Sri Lanka will be the same, while in West Indies the match will start at 1:30 am.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Sri Lanka match?

West Indies vs Sri Lanka match can be seen on the StarSports Network in both standard and HD formats. For the English commentary, viewers can tune to StarSports 1 and for the Hindi commentary, they can tune to StarSports 1 Hindi.

How to watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka match online?

West Indies vs Sri Lanka match can be streamed online through Hotstar. One needs to have a premium subscription to watch the full match. For all the written match updates and score, readers can subscribe to the NewsX.com.

Squads for the West Indies vs Sri Lanka match ICC Cricket World Cup:

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Kasun Rajitha

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (wk), Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Shannon Gabriel