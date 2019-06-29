BCCI has unveiled new jersey for Team India which Virat Kohli and Co. will don on Sunday in the match against England. After Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal posted their pictures in the new jersey, social media users gave mixed reaction to Orange and Blue jersey.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday unveiled the Orange colour jersey for Team India, which the team will don in the match against England on Sunday. In a press conference, in England, Virat Kohli unveiled the new jersey which consists of dark blue and orange colours after the BCCI revealed the away jersey. Other members of the Indian team also shared their pictures in the Orange colour jersey on social media sites.

Mohammad Shami tweeted his photograph stating he is ready for the upcoming match. Indian speedster, who knocked 7 wickets in last 2 matches, shared the backside of the jersey while standing next to opener KL Rahul.

Shami in his tweet said, ‘Read for the next match in New Jersey.’ MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik also shared their pictures on Instagram story.

The change was required following ICC’s guidelines for the 2019 World Cup. The international cricket governing body had said that if teams having the same colour of the jerseys take on each other, the designated away team will wear alternate colours. Just like India, England, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka wear blue coloured jerseys, a change is required to mark a distinction.

Notably, in Afghanistan vs India stage match, Afghans had worn their away jersey (red and blue).

As soon the cricketers posted their pictures on social media sites, netizens started trolling BCCI and Team India saying new the new jersey is inspired from Bornvita, Indian Oil petrol pump salesmen and Surf Excel.

Here’s how social media users reacted:

@BCCI bhai cricket khilwana hai yaa inko Indian Oil ke petrol pump pe kaam karwana hai? pic.twitter.com/0AzTRngga2 — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) June 28, 2019