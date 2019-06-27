India captain Virat Kohli has crossed the 20,000-run mark in international cricket and surpassed the records of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Virat Kohli took only 416 innings including ODI, Test and T20 matches to score the 20,000 runs.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara’s records to score fastest 20,000 runs in the international cricket. Virat Kohli took only 416 matches to hit 20,000 runs and it includes all three formats (131 Tests, 223 ODIs and 62 T20Is). Virat Kohli has become the third Indian to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Congratulating the run-machine, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a tweet and said, Mt. 20k scaled! @imVkohli becomes the quickest batsman to make 20,000 international runs. He is the third Indian after @sachin_rt and Rahul Dravid to achieve this feat.😎👏🏾 #TeamIndia #CWC19 #KingKohli.

Mt. 20k scaled! @imVkohli becomes the quickest batsman to make 20,000 international runs. He is the third Indian after @sachin_rt and Rahul Dravid to achieve this feat.😎👏🏾 #TeamIndia #CWC19 #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/s8mn9sgaap — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, both had reached the milestone in 453 innings, followed by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who did the same in 468 innings. He became the 12th batsman to this landmark and the third Indian after Tendulkar (34,357 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,208 runs).