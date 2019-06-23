Virat Kohli appealed heavily in the last match against Afghanistan as India needed wickets in clusters to win that low scoring match. Virat Kohli fields in the circle in the middle overs when spinners bowl and that makes his appeal louder at times for the umpires.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been penalised 25% of his match fee and one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the level one of ICC code of conduct during India’s thriller win against Afghanistan in Southampton. Indian captain Kohli has accepted his offence and the reprimand he received from the global cricket governing body. The maximum punishment for breaching level one offence is a deduction of 50% of the player’s match fee and one or two demerit points. There is no need for the formal hearing if a player accepts his or her offence during an international cricket match.

Kohli had an argument with the on-field umpire Aleem Dar in the 29th over of Afghanistan’s inning and the match referee Chris Broad found him guilty of breaching the article 2.1 of ICC code of conduct that bar players on the field against ‘excessive appealing during an international match’.

He was handed with one demerit point and that makes his tally of demerit points to two. He opened his account of demerit points in the test series against South Africa on January 15 when the Indian team was touring the rainbow nation for a full test, one-day and T20s series tour. If Virat Kohli will be punished again with 2 demerit points till January 14 2020, he will get a ban of one test match or two ODIs or T20Is whichever comes first in the future tour programme(FTP) of ICC. Demerit points are incremental and it persists with player’s profile for 2 years from the date it was first imposed and then it is updated to zero by the ICC.

The Indian team has been hit by several injury concerns of the key players and Virat Kohli will be aware of the fact that the team’s fortune hinges on his performance in the ICC World Cup 2019 at least as a captain and heavily as a batsman.