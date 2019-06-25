English crowds have put Smith and Warner under immense pressure by booing them. The star batsmen are trying to put their act hat damaged their credibility behind them.

The English fans booed Australian opener David Warner and former Captain Steve Smith while they were coming out to bat at the Lord’s in the match against their arch-rivals England. Fans have been severe on the tainted duos who were banned by the Cricket Australia and ICC for ball tampering in the Newlands test match against South Africa last year.

Their ban ended just before the world cup commenced and expectedly they walked back to the Australian side. The left-handed swashbuckling opener has been in terrific form this world cup and Steve Smith has a quiet world cup with the bat so far.

Steve Smith and David Warner have come under scathing attack from English crowds since the time they have landed in England for the world cup. Australia had played a warm-up game against England when Smith was booed by the crowd but he responded the boos with a magnificent century.

The story was similar at the lords but the responses were different from the duo as they smiled back responding to the boos they received and earned the accolades from the cricket experts who have asked the fans to show magnanimity and better behaviors towards the players who are representing their country.