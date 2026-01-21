LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Abhishek’s 84 And Rinku Singh’s Late Blitz Power India to 238/7 vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: Check live cricket score and updates of India and New Zealand 1st T20I from Nagpur. India 238/7 in 20 overs vs New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand LIVE. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Score: Courtesy Abhishek Sharma’s well-made 84 and Rinku Singh’s blistering 44 not out, India put on a massive total of 238/7 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur. Abhishek missed the three-figure mark as he gets dismissed for a well-made 84 off 35 balls, spinner Ish Sodhi picked up the crucial wicket of India opener. With this half-century, the 25-year-old continued his red-hot form in T20Is as he smashed a 22-ball fifty against New Zealand.

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will serve as a final dress rehearsal before the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026. After a shocking defeat in the ODI series, the hosts would leave no stone unturned under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav to live up to their no.1 tag in the shorter format.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates

Date: 21 January, 2026, Wednesday.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

IND vs NZ T20I SQUADS

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.



New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes.