LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Abhishek’s 84 And Rinku Singh’s Late Blitz Power India to 238/7 vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: Check live cricket score and updates of India and New Zealand 1st T20I from Nagpur. India 238/7 in 20 overs vs New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Score: Courtesy Abhishek Sharma’s well-made 84 and Rinku Singh’s blistering 44 not out, India put on a massive total of 238/7 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur. Abhishek missed the three-figure mark as he gets dismissed for a well-made 84 off 35 balls, spinner Ish Sodhi picked up the crucial wicket of India opener. With this half-century, the 25-year-old continued his red-hot form in T20Is as he smashed a 22-ball fifty against New Zealand.
The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will serve as a final dress rehearsal before the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026. After a shocking defeat in the ODI series, the hosts would leave no stone unturned under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav to live up to their no.1 tag in the shorter format.
Date: 21 January, 2026, Wednesday.
Time: 7:00 PM IST.
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes.
Mixed over for India! Axar Patel failed to make the most of the opportunity as Kristian Clarke gets the big man. Slower ball and Axar holes out at long-off. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh gets two boundaries in the over of Clarke to lead India’s charge against New Zealand. IND 211/7 in 18 overs vs NZ
OUT! Jacob Duffy gets the big wicket of Hardik Pandya as the Indian finisher couldn’t keep clear the fence and gets caught at deep mid-wicket. Duffy’s change up delivery did the trick for New Zealand and Chapman completely a brilliant catch. India 187/6 in 16 overs
Kung-fu Pandya in action in Nagpur! New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was taken to cleaners by Hardik Pandya as he looted 14 runs from his third over. A boundary and a maximum and India is back in the driver’s seat. IND 182/5 in 15 overs vs NZ in Nagpur
OUT! Shivam Dube hits a six but Kyle Jamieson gets his man off the next delivery. The lanky left-hander once again failed to make a strong contribution. This was a great chance for Dube to showcase his long levers but he couldn’t live up to the expectations of the team management. India 168/5 in 14 overs vs New Zealand
8⃣4⃣ runs
3⃣5⃣ deliveries
5⃣ fours and 8⃣ sixes
That was an absolutely breathtaking knock from Abhishek Sharma 🫡🙌
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ItzV352h5X#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @OfficialAbhi04 pic.twitter.com/P0gGYVLAWq
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2026