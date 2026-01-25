LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Scores Second-Fastest Fifty in T20I Cricket | IND 105/2 in 7 Overs

IND vs NZ Live Score 3rd T20I Live Match Updates: Catch India versus New Zealand live score and updates of the 3rd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on NewsX. IND vs NZ live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar app.
IND vs NZ Live Score 3rd T20I Updates: Opener Abhishek Sharma scores second-fastest half-century in history of T20I, using just 14 balls to reach the landmark as India dominate New Zealand in the third T20I. Before this, India’s bowlers put in a superb performance to restrict New Zealand. Ravi Bishnoi, Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets each, while their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked up a three-for as India restricted New Zealand for 153/9 in 20 overs on Sunday.
With comprehensive wins in the first two matches, India are already 2-0 up in the five-match series. In the second T20I, Ishan Kishan’s sensational comeback in the blue jersey made headlines as he partnered with skipper Surya to make a mockery of the 209-run target in Raipur.
The southpaw’s sensational batting form reignited the debate over who should be Abhishek Sharma’s preferred opening partner as wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has struggled with scores of 10 and 6 in the series. Apart from Samson, India’s playing 11 functioned like a well-oiled unit in the ongoing series which is a good sign before the start of T20 World Cup 2026.
Also Read: Captain Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet
India’s predicted playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand’s predicted playing 11: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, yes, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
SIX! Abhishek Sharma brings up a scintillating fifty, unfurling his trademark L-shaped celebration. It’s the second-fastest individual fifty for India and also their second-fastest powerplay score. Short of length outside leg, Abhishek gets inside the line and hammers it flat over fine leg, just enough to clear the ropes. The crowd is on its feet. IND 94/2 in 6 overs vs NZ (153/9) in Guwahati
SIX! Vintage Suryakumar Yadav! A slower off-cutter from Jacob Duffy, full and outside off, and SKY shuffles across to whip it across the line. It sails over deep backward square leg, followed by a trademark bat twirl. Gautam Gambhir can only shake his head in disbelief.
That’s some way to get off the mark 😎
Ishan Kishan 🤝 Abhishek Sharma
Fifty up for #TeamIndia in the chase
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/YzRfqi0li2#INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank ️ pic.twitter.com/P0dTXAHPlp
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2026
OUT! Ishan Kishan holes out and walks back with a wry smile, exchanging a few words with Abhishek Sharma. It’s the flipper on middle, skidding on, Kishan goes for the short-arm jab and nearly gets the distance, but he picks out Chapman at deep midwicket. Chapman bends low and takes it cleanly—straight to him. A timely breakthrough for New Zealand. India 53/2 in 3.2 overs New Zealand (153/9)
Since January 2025, Sanju Samson’s returns as a T20I opener have been underwhelming. Across nine innings, he has scored 104 runs at an average of 11.55 and a strike rate of 133.33, with scores of 26, 5, 3, 1, 16, 37, 10, 6 and 0. Notably, he has managed to survive the powerplay only once in these nine outings.