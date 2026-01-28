LIVE TV
LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Mitchell Santner Departs As India Dent New Zealand’s Charge in Visakhapatnam | NZ 163/6 in 16 Overs

🕒 Updated: January 28, 2026 20:25:41 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Updates: Catch all the latest scores, updates and bally-by-ball commentary of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I on NewsX. You can watch live cricket streaming on Jio Hotstar app.

LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: Arshdeep Singh gets the big wicket of Tim Seifert (62) as India hurt New Zealand with regular wickets in Visakhapatnam. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav also struck in quick succession.  Earlier, New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway provide visitors breezy start in the fourth T20I. Seifert notched up his half-century off 25 balls. Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss as the hosts decided to bowl against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan, the in-form batter, misses out due to a niggle. 

The batting storm kicked up by Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and the resultant 3-0 series lead has so far masked the underwhelming outings of two premier spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 4th T20I

India Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand Probable XI: Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Live Updates

  • 20:13 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Rana's Gone For Plenty Tonight!

    Harshit Rana has taken a hammering as New Zealand’s batters feast on him. SIX! Mitchell gets hold of a slower delivery and launches it miles over wide long-on — easily the biggest hit of the night. New Zealand 152/4 in 15 overs vs India

  • 14:37 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Arshdeep Gets His Man!

    Arshdeep Singh strikes as the dangerous Tim Seifert (62 off 36 balls) departs. Bowling change pays off for India as Arshdeep serves up a short, wide slower ball outside off, Seifert goes hard but flat-bats it straight to long-off. Rinku Singh completes his second catch of the night, bringing an impressive Seifert knock to an end. NZ 126/3 in 12.3 overs vs IND

  • 14:35 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    Live Score IND vs NZ T20 Updates: Bishnoi Facing The Heat From Kiwi Batters

    FOUR! Second boundary off Bishnoi’s over. Short and punished as Phillips reads the length early and crisply punches it through wide long-off, pure timing earning him the boundary. NZ 126/2 in 12 overs vs IND in Visakhapatnam

  • 14:29 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE: Bumrah Magic in Vizag!

  • 14:27 (IST) 28 Jan 2026

    Live Score IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Can New Zealand Breach The 200-Run Mark?

    With New Zealand scoring at over 10 an over, Phillips once again falls to Kuldeep — the third time in four T20 innings. The visitors are likely to keep attacking, which could open the door for another wicket in the next couple of overs.

QUICK LINKS