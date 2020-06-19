76 soldiers who were severely injured in Galwan valley clash with China are now in a stable condition. The Indian army has also clarified that all soldiers involved in the clash are accounted for and none of them are missing.

The Indian Army on Thursday said that 76 soldiers who were injured during the violent clash along the Line of Actual Control are all admitted in various hospitals while most of them are in a stable condition, 18 of the 76 soldiers who were grievously injured were being treated at a hospital in Leh. The army further added that none of them were in a critical condition.

The violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley has been one of the gravest in five decades. The brutal scuffle claimed the lives of 20 Indian army soldiers when the Indian troops led by Colonel BK Santosh Babu tried removing a tent that belonged to Chinese troops.

The clash resulted in casualties on the Chinese side too; however, China has not given an official count for the same. For the past few days, various national dailies were contemplating and discussing over the possibility of some Indian army soldiers in Chinese custody but the Indian army today, has confirmed that all the soldiers involved in the aggressive collide have now been accounted for.

Despite the bitterness amid the two countries, talks between the armies of both the nations are going on; however, it remained vague and ambiguous for the second consecutive day today.

Though, India has reiterated its firmness along the LAC and has further warned China of a serious impact on the bilateral relationship.

For all the latest India-China dispute News, download NewsX App