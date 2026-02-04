LIVE | IND vs AFG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Captain Ayush Mhatre Lead India’s Charge in 311 Chase vs Afghanistan; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out on 68 | IND 128/1 in 15 Overs

IND vs AFG Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Afghanistan semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup from Harare here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs Afghanistan on OTT app Jio Hotstar.
IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today U19 World Cup Match From Harare: India captain Ayush Mhatre, along with opener Aaron George lead India’s strong start against Afghanistan in the second semifinal of ICC Under-19 World Cup in Harare. Before this, batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 24-ball half-century to give the boys in blue a flying start in 311 chase. Earlier, Afghan batters Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai scored brilliant hundreds to power their team to a strong total of 310/4 in 50 overs.
Unbeaten in the tournament so far, a confident and well-balanced India headed into Wednesday’s semifinal against Afghanistan as overwhelming favourites. India, the most successful side in U19 World Cup history, will be aiming to move one step closer to a record sixth title. The boys in blue have lifted the trophy five times—2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022—more than any other team in the competition. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India have been dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five of their matches convincingly. Their campaign includes a statement 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage.
India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk/C), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen.
India captain Ayush Mhatre is carrying on from where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left off — a classy little gem unfolding in Harare. India are on top, and the Afghan bowlers are feeling it.
FOUR! Third time lucky on the pull. The first went too straight to long-on, the second found mid-wicket in the ring. This time, Ayush gets it spot on — picks mid-wicket and lifts it clean over the infield. Short ball sits up, and he makes no mistake. IND U19 128/1 in 15 overs vs AFG (310/4) in Harare
SIX! Captain Ayush Mhatre finally gets off the mark — and does it in style! After taking eight balls to open his account, he rocks back to a short ball on the leg side from Khatir Stanikzai and pulls it high and handsome over deep backward square leg. Statement shot! IND U19 98/1 in 11 overs vs AFG (310/4) in Harare
Nasratullah Noorsitani has struck and dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 68 to give Afghanistan U19s the first wicket in the second inning. 👏
Nooristani Omarzai removes the in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (68)! The left-hander was in full attack mode but falls to the short ball once again. Omarzai bangs it in just outside off, Vaibhav goes for the pull, top-edges it straight up, and Osman takes a simple catch at mid-wicket. Vaibhav slams the ball into the turf in frustration — that’s the impact he made in just a few minutes. A gutted Vaibhav covers his face as he walks off. Still, a terrific innings, one that has eased the pressure on India in this record chase with a final on the line. India U19...
A blistering 24-ball half-century from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to start the run chase 👏
India U19 are 84/0 after 9 overs.
