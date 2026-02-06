LIVE TV
LIVE | IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Aaron George Out; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre Key For India vs England in Harare | IND 25/1 in 5 Overs

🕒 Updated: February 6, 2026 13:30:56 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today Match: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus England final of the ICC U19 World Cup from Harare here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of IND vs ENG U19 Live on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

LIVE| IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates, Full Scorecard | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ayush Mhatre key for India | Image Credit: X/ICC
LIVE| IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates, Full Scorecard | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ayush Mhatre key for India | Image Credit: X/ICC

IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup Final Match From Harare: England bowler Ben Mayes picked up the big wicket of last match centurion Aaron George (9) as England spoil India’s start in the U19 World Cup final in Harare. India have decided to field an unchanged playing xi for the big battle against England. Meanwhile, captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss as he decided to bat first against England in ICC Under-19 World Cup final at Harare Sports Club on Friday. 

India head into the final with strong momentum after pulling off a stunning run chase against Afghanistan in the semifinal, where captain Ayush Mhatre and opener Aaron George delivered match-defining knocks. The five-time champions, who last lifted the trophy in 2022, will now look to reclaim the title on the biggest stage.

The young Indian side has displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament. Their dominant semifinal performance, which saw them overhaul a daunting 300-plus target against a resilient Afghanistan outfit, ensured they remain unbeaten and brimming with confidence ahead of the title showdown.

India vs England  LIVE SCORE & UPDATES U19 World Cup Final 

India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh. 

England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk/C), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.

Live Updates

  • 13:20 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    U19 Live Cricket Score Today: India vs England U19 in Harare!

  • 13:17 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    IND vs ENG U19 Live Score And Updates: India 20/1 in 4 overs vs England

    WICKET! England strike early as Aaron George departs cheaply. He had survived a similar drive earlier, but not this time. Not quite full enough, George plays on the up, opens the face, and chips it straight to backward point. Mayes reacts quickly, bends to his right, and takes a sharp two-handed catch. Big breakthrough for England! India U19 20/1 in 4 overs vs England U19 in Harare

  • 13:11 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    IND vs ENG Live Score Today: Sooryvanshi off the mark! India 10/0 in 2 overs vs England

    FOUR! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets off the mark in style. No big footwork, just brilliant hand-eye coordination. Alex Green overpitches outside off, offers width, and Sooryavanshi crunches the drive through extra cover for a classy boundary.

  • 12:57 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    IND Under-19 vs ENG Under-19 Live Score: Playing XIs for the final!

  • 12:53 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    IND vs ENG U19 Live Score: India 0/0 in 0 overs vs England in Harare

    Aaron George and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are out in the middle, with George on strike. Sebastian Morgan will open the attack.

    England form a quick huddle before taking the field, looking relaxed with smiles on a few faces. Morgan has the new ball and is at the top of his mark. Everything is set — we’re ready to roll.

