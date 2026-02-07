LIVE | IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Siraj, Arshdeep Strike Early As India Hurt USA in 162 Chase at Wankhede | USA 36/3 in 7 Overs

IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match: Catch all the latest score, ball-by-by updates and live commentary of India versus USA Match 3 of the T20 World Cup 2026 from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs USA on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

LIVE | IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates | Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India Eye Winning Start vs USA in Mumbai | Image Credit: X/ICC-BCCI

India vs USA Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets on his return to India’s T20I side, while India’s no.1 T20I bowler Arshdeep Singh struck early as India hurt USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, 10 fours and four maximums, powered India to a fighting 161/9 total in 20 overs against USA. Earlier, USA served India a strong reality check with some disciplined bowling. Tilak Varma (25), Shivam Dube (0) and openers Ishan Kishan (20) & Abhishek Sharma (0) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Satuday. TOSS – United States of America have won the toss and have opted to field against Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India.

Defending champions India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against USA with confidence and calm when the two sides meet on Saturday. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, India enter the tournament as world number one and strong favourites to retain the title. USA, led by Monank Patel, will look to challenge the giants with fearless cricket on the big stage. India’s preparations have been further boosted by the return to form of key players. Suryakumar Yadav has rediscovered his rhythm after a tough 2025, while Ishan Kishan has made an explosive comeback as opener and wicketkeeper.

India vs USA LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates

SQUADS

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.