Audit numbers reveal that a staggering ₹33.66 crore was spent on renovations of Arvind Kejriwal’s former official residence, the Sheesh Mahal. The report sparked political clashes over extravagant expenditures and is being sen as one among many reasons for AAP's loss in Delhi elections.

An audit of the official residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has revealed extravagant expenditures on furnishings and renovations, amounting to several crores. The findings, disclosed ahead of the 2025 Delhi elections, have reignited the “Sheesh Mahal” controversy, raising questions about the renovation costs of the property at 6, Flag Staff Road.

Costly Renovations and Rising Expenses

Kejriwal vacated the residence after stepping down as chief minister following his release in the liquor policy scam case. Initially, the renovation was estimated to cost ₹7.91 crore. By the time the project was awarded in 2020, the cost was revised to ₹8.62 crore. However, by 2022, when the Public Works Department (PWD) completed the renovation, the total expenditure had surged to ₹33.66 crore—four times the original estimate, as per a report by The Indian Express, citing findings from then Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu.

Breakdown of Sheesh Mahal Expenditures

The audit report highlights several high-cost items that contributed to the escalation in renovation expenses:

Curtains : Main and sheer curtains were procured for ₹96 lakh.

: Main and sheer curtains were procured for ₹96 lakh. Kitchen Equipment : Items for the kitchen cost ₹39 lakh.

: Items for the kitchen cost ₹39 lakh. Floor Tiles : Initially estimated at ₹5.5 lakh, the final cost soared to ₹14 lakh.

: Initially estimated at ₹5.5 lakh, the final cost soared to ₹14 lakh. TV Console : A TV console was installed at a cost of ₹20.34 lakh.

: A TV console was installed at a cost of ₹20.34 lakh. Gym Equipment : A treadmill and other gym equipment amounted to ₹18.52 lakh.

: A treadmill and other gym equipment amounted to ₹18.52 lakh. Silk Carpets : Carpets valued at ₹16.27 lakh were purchased.

: Carpets valued at ₹16.27 lakh were purchased. Minibar : A minibar was installed for ₹4.80 lakh.

: A minibar was installed for ₹4.80 lakh. Dining Table : A round dining table was procured for ₹4.80 lakh.

: A round dining table was procured for ₹4.80 lakh. Faux Leather Cladding : This cost ₹5.45 lakh.

: This cost ₹5.45 lakh. L-Shaped Sofa: The sofa came with a price tag of ₹6.40 lakh.

Luxury Items In Sheesh Mahal

The report also highlighted additional expenses on luxury items such as a prefabricated lift and sliding doors costing ₹61 lakh, superior-class A-grade white Dior pearl marble stone, a prefabricated bathtub, and glass shower enclosures. Of the total ₹33.66 crore, ₹18.88 crore was attributed to “items of superior specification, artistic, antique, and ornamental items” categorized as “extra items.”

The controversy surrounding the lavish renovation took a political turn when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Kejriwal during an event in Delhi on January 3. While inaugurating key development projects, Modi remarked that he could have built a “Sheesh Mahal” for himself but instead chose to focus on providing housing for the people.

Kejriwal’s Response

Responding to the criticism, Kejriwal dismissed the allegations, pointing fingers at the prime minister’s own expenditures. “The talk of Sheesh Mahal does not behove a person who built a ₹2,700-crore house for himself, travels in a ₹8,400-crore plane, and wears a ₹10-lakh suit,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

