Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
1.06 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized In Major Crackdown On Drug Trafficking In Maheshkhola, Cops Arrest Two

This successful operation marks a significant step in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region. Authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to help maintain law and order.

1.06 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized In Major Crackdown On Drug Trafficking In Maheshkhola, Cops Arrest Two

Yaba Tablets


In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, law enforcement officials conducted a raid in the Maheshkhola area this morning, resulting in the seizure of 1.06 lakh Yaba tablets, two motorcycles, and four mobile phones.

According to reports, West PS received confidential information around 12 PM from a secret informant regarding illegal activities involving a suspect named Mohammad Babul Mia, a resident of Maheshkhola. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, a police team was formed, and a targeted operation was carried out.

During the raid, authorities apprehended two individuals–Shiban Hossain from Bishalgarh and Sanjay Mia from Chandni Mura. However, the prime suspect, Mohammad Babul Mia, also from Chandni Mura, remains at large.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth over five crore taka in the illegal market. Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation and efforts to locate the prime suspect.

Speaking to ANI, SP West Kiran said, ” This morning, around 12 PM, West PS received confidential information from a secret informant. The informant reported that a person named Mohammad Babul Mia, residing in the Maheshkhola area, was involved in illegal activities.

Acting on this intelligence, we immediately formed a team and conducted a raid. We seized 106,000 Yaba tablets, two motorcycles, and four mobile phones during the operation. Additionally, we arrested two individuals: Shiban Hossain from Bishalgarh and Sanjay Mia from Chandni Mura.”

“The prime suspect, Mohammad Babul Mia, is also from Chandni Mura. The total estimated value of the seized contraband is over five crore taka,” he added.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Police busted a major drug network, arresting eight individuals involved in distributing narcotics across various parts of the city.

(With Inputs From ANI)

