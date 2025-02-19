1 Lakh Penalty, 65,000 Compensation Imposed On PVR, INOX For Wasting Time of Movie Goers With Long Ads

In a landmark judgment, an Indian consumer court has ordered major multiplex chains PVR Cinemas and INOX to compensate a moviegoer ₹65,000 for the "mental agony" caused by prolonged advertisements before a film screening.

Complaint Over Delayed Movie Screening

The case was filed by Bengaluru resident Abhishek MR, who booked three tickets for Sam Bahadur in 2023 through BookMyShow. The movie was scheduled to start at 4:05 PM and end by 6:30 PM, allowing him to resume work afterward. However, to his frustration, the screening was delayed by 25 minutes due to a lengthy series of advertisements and trailers.

Abhishek argued that this unexpected delay disrupted his professional commitments and constituted an unfair trade practice, as the multiplexes misled audiences with incorrect show timings while profiting from additional ad revenues.

Court’s Verdict: Compensation for Unfair Practices

After reviewing the complaint, the court found PVR Cinemas and INOX guilty of misleading consumers and violating their rights. The judgment directed them to pay:

₹50,000 for engaging in unfair trade practices.

for engaging in unfair trade practices. ₹5,000 for mental distress caused to the complainant.

for mental distress caused to the complainant. ₹10,000 to cover legal expenses.

Additionally, a ₹1 lakh penalty was imposed on both cinema chains, which must be deposited in the consumer welfare fund within 30 days.

Court’s Stand: “No One Has the Right to Profit from Others’ Time”

In its ruling, the consumer court emphasized that extended pre-movie advertisements were unjustifiable. “No one has the right to gain from others’ time and money,” it stated, adding that 25-30 minutes of advertisements is an unreasonable duration for audiences who have paid for a film screening.

For individuals with tight schedules, the court observed, such delays were particularly unfair.

Multiplexes Defend Their Actions, Court Dismisses Claims

In response, PVR Cinemas and INOX claimed that they were legally required to broadcast public service announcements (PSAs) for public awareness. However, the court dismissed this justification, clarifying that PSAs should be limited to 10 minutes before the movie and during the intermission.

Meanwhile, BookMyShow was exempted from liability, as the court ruled that the online ticketing platform had no control over the duration of pre-screening advertisements.

Impact of the Judgment

This verdict sets a crucial precedent for consumer rights in India, particularly for moviegoers who often experience prolonged ad screenings. Multiplexes frequently extend pre-show commercials to maximize ad revenue, but this ruling may lead to stricter enforcement of fair scheduling practices.

Abhishek MR’s legal victory highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the entertainment industry, reminding consumers that they have the right to challenge unfair trade practices.

