Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 10 Flights Diverted Due to Heavy Rainfall In The National Capital

10 Flights Diverted Due to Heavy Rainfall In The National Capital

A powerful dust storm followed by heavy rain and hail lashed the national capital on Wednesday evening, throwing flight operations and city traffic into disarray.

10 Flights Diverted Due to Heavy Rainfall In The National Capital


A powerful dust storm followed by heavy rain and hail lashed the national capital on Wednesday evening, throwing flight operations and city traffic into disarray. The weather change, which struck around 8 pm, forced at least 10 flights to be diverted from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and delayed over 50 others within just an hour, officials said.

Flight Diversions and Emergency Landing

“Ten flights were diverted, mostly to Jaipur, while one was rerouted to Mumbai,” said an airport official, attributing the disruptions to wind shear and reduced visibility. Both take-offs and landings were impacted due to opposing wind directions and sudden downpour.

In a separate incident earlier in the evening, an Air India flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Srinagar airport around 6:30 pm. The aircraft, carrying over 220 passengers, sustained visible damage to its nose cone. Images of the damaged plane quickly circulated on social media.

Airlines including Air India and Indigo issued advisories urging passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. Indigo also reported weather-related disruptions in Chandigarh and Kolkata.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Weather Impact and Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded peak wind speeds of up to 74 km/hr around 8 pm. A dramatic temperature drop was noted — from 37°C at 7:30 pm to just 23°C an hour later at Palam. Rainfall data showed 12.1mm at Safdarjung, 2.1mm at Palam, 13.5mm at Mayur Vihar, and 5mm at Pitampura by 8:30 pm.

IMD scientist Krishna Mishra explained the storm was triggered by a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, linked to an east-west trough stretching from Punjab to Bangladesh. Moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal had been feeding into this system, creating the ideal conditions for intense thunderstorms.

While no such storm is forecast for Thursday, the IMD has warned of similar dust storms and thunder activity again on Friday, with gusts expected to touch 50 km/hr.

Trees Uprooted, Roads Blocked

The storm’s impact was felt beyond the skies. Several trees were uprooted across Delhi, leading to traffic jams and diversions. A senior traffic official confirmed major disruption on Mathura Road after a tree collapsed near Neela Gumbad, blocking the carriageway to Ashram. Another tree fall was reported on Teen Murti Marg. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The evening’s weather chaos has once again exposed the vulnerability of urban infrastructure in the face of increasingly erratic climate patterns.

Filed under

Delhi rain

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand