Saturday, May 17, 2025
  10 Killed In Odisha In Rain And Lightning

At least ten people, including three minors, lost their lives after lightning strikes lashed several parts of Odisha during a sudden nor’wester on Friday afternoon. The storm, accompanied by gusty winds and intense thunderbolts, caused widespread panic and tragedy in multiple districts.

Tragedy Unfolds in Koraput

The most severe incident was reported from Paridiguda village in Koraput district, where lightning struck a hut sheltering locals from the rain. Three individuals — an elderly woman, her granddaughter, and a local resident — were killed on the spot. The victims were identified as Brudi Madinga, her granddaughter Kasa Madinga, and Ambika Kasi of nearby Kumbhariguda. Five others were severely injured in the same incident. Brudi’s husband, Hingu Madinga, is battling for life in critical condition.

Another casualty in the district occurred in Semiliguda block, where 32-year-old Dasa Jani died while fishing in a river. He was struck by lightning in the open, highlighting the storm’s sudden intensity.

In neighbouring Nabarangpur district, lightning struck Benora village under Umerkote block. Two relatives — Chaityaram Majhi and his nephew Lalita — were injured. Locals rushed them to a nearby hospital, but Lalita succumbed to injuries on the way. Chaityaram remains under medical care.

Minors, Woman Among Victims Elsewhere

In Jajpur district’s Budusahi village, two children who were playing outside during the evening were fatally struck. The tragic scene unfolded under Jenapur police limits, shaking the local community.

Gajapati district also reported a casualty. A woman shopkeeper, identified as Damayanti Mandal, died due to a thunderbolt in the Udayagiri area. Four others were seriously injured in the same incident.

Reports from other parts of the state indicate three additional deaths — two in Ganjam district and one in the Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal — rounding up the death toll to ten.

