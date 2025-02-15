10 Maha Kumbh Devotees Killed, 19 Injured As Car Collides With Bus On Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway

Several devastating road accidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, resulting in multiple casualties among Maha Kumbh devotees.

Several devastating road accidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, resulting in multiple casualties among Maha Kumbh devotees. The incidents have raised concerns over road safety and the urgent need for stricter traffic regulations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

10 Dead, 19 Injured in Prayagraj Road Accident

At least ten people lost their lives, and 19 others sustained injuries when a Bolero car carrying Maha Kumbh devotees from Chhattisgarh collided with a bus on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway. The accident occurred around midnight on Friday, near the Meja police station in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities suspect that the crash happened when the driver of the Bolero dozed off, lost control, and crashed into the bus. The Bolero was transporting devotees from Korba, Chhattisgarh, who were on their way to take a holy dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh. Meanwhile, the bus was reportedly carrying pilgrims from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DCP Yamunanagar Vivek Chandra Yadav confirmed that the deceased bodies had been sent to Swaroop Rani Nehru Medical Hospital for post-mortem. Injured passengers were also rushed to the hospital, where they are receiving medical care.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognizance of the incident. He instructed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment.

7 Maha Kumbh Devotees Killed in Jabalpur, MP

In a separate incident, seven Maha Kumbh devotees lost their lives in a tragic accident near Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. The incident took place on Tuesday morning when a mini-bus collided with a truck approximately 65 km from Jabalpur’s district headquarters.

The pilgrims, who were returning to Andhra Pradesh from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, were involved in a fatal crash when a truck, driving on the wrong side of the highway, rammed into their mini-bus. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the truck was moving in the wrong direction, leading to the fatal impact. Several passengers were trapped inside the wreckage, with emergency teams working to rescue them.

District Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena confirmed the accident and stated that necessary actions were being taken to assist the victims and their families.

On the same day, another tragic road accident occurred in Bihar’s Kaimur district. A truck and an auto-rickshaw collided near the Muthani area under the Mohania police station, claiming the lives of three more Maha Kumbh devotees. The victims were also returning from the religious event when the accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

Growing Concerns Over Road Safety

These tragic incidents highlight the growing concern regarding road safety during major religious gatherings. With thousands of pilgrims traveling across states to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, ensuring proper traffic management and enforcing strict safety measures are crucial to preventing such fatal accidents.

Stricter monitoring of long-distance drivers to prevent drowsy driving.

Improved highway safety measures, including barriers and warning signs.

Strict penalties for wrong-side driving to prevent head-on collisions.

Deployment of additional emergency response teams during peak pilgrimage periods.

The recent series of road accidents involving Maha Kumbh devotees in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar is a stark reminder of the need for improved road safety regulations. While the government has responded swiftly, more proactive measures must be taken to ensure safer travel for pilgrims. The loss of innocent lives underscores the urgency of addressing road hazards and enforcing stricter transportation laws.

Read More : Madras HC Upholds Communal Harmony In Thirupparankundram, Dismisses Procession Petition