’10 Satellites Monitoring Borders Non-Stop’: ISRO Chief Assures India’s Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

As tensions continue to simmer between India and Pakistan, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is quietly stepping up its efforts to ensure national security from above.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is quietly stepping up its efforts to ensure national security from above.

As tensions continue to simmer between India and Pakistan, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is quietly stepping up its efforts to ensure national security from above. ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan announced on Sunday that ten satellites are currently working round-the-clock to help monitor India's strategic areas and protect its citizens.

“Satellites Play a Big Role in National Safety”

Speaking at the 5th convocation ceremony of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Agartala, Narayanan emphasized the vital role space technology plays in India’s security efforts.

“If we want to ensure the safety of our country, we have to serve through our satellites. We have to monitor our 7,000 km seashore areas. Without satellite and drone technology, we can’t achieve many things,” he said.

India’s long coastline and complex borders with neighboring countries require constant monitoring, and Narayanan made it clear that satellites are now one of the most important tools in this mission.

ISRO’s Current Fleet: 127 Satellites Launched So Far

ISRO has come a long way since its early days. So far, it has launched 127 Indian satellites. These include not only government-run missions but also those developed by private companies and academic institutions.

Out of these, 22 satellites are positioned in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), and 29 are stationed in Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO). A significant portion of these satellites are focused on surveillance. This includes powerful observation systems like the Cartosat and RISAT series, as well as the EMISAT and MicroSat series — all designed to carry out specific intelligence and monitoring functions.

52 More Satellites Coming Over Five Years

Just last week, Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), announced India’s ambitious plan to launch 52 new satellites over the next five years.

Goenka, while speaking at the Global Space Exploration Conference 2025, said this plan will greatly boost India’s space-based surveillance abilities. “We have fairly strong capabilities already. It is just that it needs constant enhancement,” he said.

He added that while ISRO has been handling most of the work till now, going forward, private companies will also be involved in satellite development. “So far, this was primarily done by ISRO. We will bring in the private sector as we move forward,” Goenka added.

These upcoming satellites will be used by India’s defence forces — Army, Navy, and Air Force — for keeping track of enemy movements, patrolling borders, and improving real-time coordination during military operations.

Another Key Satellite Launch on May 18

ISRO is also preparing to launch another important surveillance satellite, the EOS-09 (RISAT-1B), on May 18. This radar imaging satellite will be placed into a sun-synchronous orbit, giving it the ability to observe Earth at consistent lighting conditions. The launch is expected to significantly strengthen India’s monitoring powers along its sensitive border areas.

Tech for National Development, Not Just Security

While national security remains a top focus, Narayanan reminded the audience that advanced satellite technologies are also helping in areas like agriculture, infrastructure, and education.

He noted that several ISRO satellites are already being used in northeastern states to support development projects. From planning roads and disaster response to tracking crop health, satellites are being used for the benefit of the common man.

Looking ahead, Narayanan shared a hopeful vision for India’s future. “Before India celebrates 100 years of its independence, the country would be a master in every field, the country would be an outstanding contributor to the world,” he said.

A Message to Students: Give Back to Society

Before concluding, Narayanan left the young graduates at the convocation with an important message: to take their knowledge and skills and use them for the good of society.

“After taking degrees, their responsibility is to give something to society,” he said, urging the new batch of graduates to look beyond personal success and contribute to national progress.

As India continues to navigate both external threats and internal development, ISRO’s work — in space and on the ground — appears more critical than ever.