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Home > India News > 10 States, 550 Unions: Why Are Farmers Planning A Massive Delhi March Again? Everything You Need To Know

10 States, 550 Unions: Why Are Farmers Planning A Massive Delhi March Again? Everything You Need To Know

Thousands of farmers from 10 states are heading to Delhi's Kisan Ghat for a massive Mahapanchayat on July 21, 2026.

10 States, 550 Unions: Why Are Farmers Planning A Massive Delhi March Again? Everything You Need To Know

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 20:48 IST

Farmers from several states will participate in a Mahapanchayat at Delhi’s Kisan Ghat on July 21. The Delhi march has been called by the Desh Bachao Morcha to protest against the proposed India-US trade agreement. Reports claim that around 550 farmers’ unions are expected to participate in the rally. Thousands of farmers from Punjab have already left for the venue in hundreds of buses organized by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC).

Why Are Farmers Planning a Massive Delhi March?

KMSC Punjab leader Germanjit Singh Bandala alleged that the proposed trade pact between India and the US would affect Indian farmers the most. He claimed that the agreement is fundamentally designed to benefit American companies while ignoring small and marginal Indian cultivators. He argued that American agriculture operates on a much larger scale and receives massive subsidies on lands spanning thousands of acres. In contrast, Indian farmers typically own only two to three and a half acres of land and receive significantly less financial support.

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Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher also accused previous trade agreements of seeking greater market access to India’s agricultural sector. According to him, Washington has demanded lower tariffs on products such as soybeans, maize, cotton, ethanol, apples, and almonds, while also seeking wider access for US dairy products, poultry, fruits, fisheries, and coconut products in the Indian market.

Which States Are Joining the Farmers’ Protest in Delhi?

According to reports, farmers from states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha will join the Delhi march rally on July 21, 2026. Reports indicate that most farmers from these states have already left for the protest and are currently on their way.

Also Read: Has Sonam Wangchuk Ended His Hunger Strike? Here’s What Happened After Talks With JP Nadda

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10 States, 550 Unions: Why Are Farmers Planning A Massive Delhi March Again? Everything You Need To Know
Tags: farmers protest delhi 2026india us trade agreement impact on farmerskisan ghat mahapanchayatwhy are farmers protesting

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10 States, 550 Unions: Why Are Farmers Planning A Massive Delhi March Again? Everything You Need To Know

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10 States, 550 Unions: Why Are Farmers Planning A Massive Delhi March Again? Everything You Need To Know

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10 States, 550 Unions: Why Are Farmers Planning A Massive Delhi March Again? Everything You Need To Know
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