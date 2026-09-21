10-Year-Old Class 6 Girl Goes To Buy Notebook, Sexually Assaulted Inside Delhi Shop; 56-Year-Old Arrested

A 10-year-old Class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a shop in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar after her hands and legs were tied, police said. The girl had reportedly stepped out to buy stationery, including a notebook and pen, when the alleged incident took place.

Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Following her complaint, police registered a case at the Women Police Station under rape-related provisions, the POCSO Act and wrongful confinement.

The POCSO Act provides a legal framework for protecting children from sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography, and lays down procedures for reporting and investigation of such offences.

56-Year-Old Accused Arrested

The accused, identified as 56-year-old man, was arrested on Friday in connection with the case, police said.

The victim is a Class 6 student at a private school, according to police.

The identity of the minor has not been disclosed in accordance with legal protections applicable to child victims of sexual offences.

Police said further investigation is underway.

Delhi Minor Rape And Murder Case

Earlier, Delhi Women Commission Chairperson Lata Gupta condemned the alleged rape and murder of a minor in the national capital and assured the victim’s family of legal aid, counselling and judicial assistance. The case pertains to the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor in Swaroop Nagar, which came to light on the morning of September 13 after police found her body in an open field near Jaipal Rana’s field at Kushak Road.

What Lata Gupta Said

Speaking to ANI, Gupta described the incident as “painful and worrying” and said the Delhi Commission for Women was concerned about preventing such incidents.

“These incidents are extremely painful and worrying. The Delhi Commission for Women is certainly concerned about preventing such incidents,” she said.

Gupta, who met with the victim’s family earlier, said the family was going through mental anguish and was in a vulnerable condition. She assured them that the Commission would extend all possible support during the difficult period.

“We have assured the Commission—and the family—that we will provide all the legal aid, counselling, and judicial assistance it can provide,” she said.

“The police department should also handle this case with transparency and promptly arrest the four perpetrators, three of whom are minors,” she added.

Police Arrest Four In Swaroop Nagar Case

Delhi Police arrested four persons, including three juveniles, in connection with the case after analysing footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras and tracing a suspected tempo allegedly linked to the crime.

(With ANI Inputs)