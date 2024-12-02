10-Year-Old Krish Arora’s IQ Stands More Than Einstein And Stephen Hawking

Krish Arora achieved an astounding IQ score of 162, outshining the estimated IQs of renowned geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, both thought to be around 160.

A remarkable 10-year-old from Hounslow, West London, has taken the world by surprise with his extraordinary intellect. Krish Arora achieved an astounding IQ score of 162, outshining the estimated IQs of renowned geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, both thought to be around 160. This milestone has earned Krish a place in Mensa, the global high-IQ society.

Krish’s brilliance has been evident since his early years. By the age of four, he was reading fluently and solving advanced mathematical problems with ease. His parents, Mauli and Nischal, both with engineering backgrounds, noticed his exceptional abilities early on. They recall being amazed by his proficiency in spelling and mathematics, showcasing sparks of genius from a young age.

Mastering Chess and Other Talents

Krish’s talents extend far beyond academics. Despite playing chess for only four months, he defeated his mentor, who boasts a strong FIDE rating of 1600. His other skills include playing the piano and tutoring his peers in mathematics. Recognizing his aptitude, his schoolteachers often rely on him to assist classmates during lessons.

Krish shared his excitement about joining Mensa and being acknowledged as a young genius. Mensa’s rigorous IQ test, the Cattell III B, measures reasoning and mental agility, with scores above 160 considered genius level. This achievement places Krish in an elite group of intellectuals.

While the world watches his journey, Krish remains an inspiration for young minds, showing that brilliance and curiosity can unlock limitless potential.

