Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

10-Year-Old Krish Arora’s IQ Stands More Than Einstein And Stephen Hawking

Krish Arora achieved an astounding IQ score of 162, outshining the estimated IQs of renowned geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, both thought to be around 160.

10-Year-Old Krish Arora’s IQ Stands More Than Einstein And Stephen Hawking

A remarkable 10-year-old from Hounslow, West London, has taken the world by surprise with his extraordinary intellect. Krish Arora achieved an astounding IQ score of 162, outshining the estimated IQs of renowned geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, both thought to be around 160. This milestone has earned Krish a place in Mensa, the global high-IQ society.

Krish’s brilliance has been evident since his early years. By the age of four, he was reading fluently and solving advanced mathematical problems with ease. His parents, Mauli and Nischal, both with engineering backgrounds, noticed his exceptional abilities early on. They recall being amazed by his proficiency in spelling and mathematics, showcasing sparks of genius from a young age.

Mastering Chess and Other Talents

Krish’s talents extend far beyond academics. Despite playing chess for only four months, he defeated his mentor, who boasts a strong FIDE rating of 1600. His other skills include playing the piano and tutoring his peers in mathematics. Recognizing his aptitude, his schoolteachers often rely on him to assist classmates during lessons.

Krish shared his excitement about joining Mensa and being acknowledged as a young genius. Mensa’s rigorous IQ test, the Cattell III B, measures reasoning and mental agility, with scores above 160 considered genius level. This achievement places Krish in an elite group of intellectuals.

While the world watches his journey, Krish remains an inspiration for young minds, showing that brilliance and curiosity can unlock limitless potential.

Also Read: Dabang Delhi KC Beats Tamil Thalaivas By 11 Points In Noida Leg Of PKL 11

Filed under

Einstein IQ Check Krish Arora Stephen Hawking

Advertisement

Also Read

New York Cowboys Defend Their USPL In An Enthralling Finale

New York Cowboys Defend Their USPL In An Enthralling Finale

Kylian Mbappé’s “Dangerous” Performance Is What Real Madrid Needs

Kylian Mbappé’s “Dangerous” Performance Is What Real Madrid Needs

Dabang Delhi KC Beats Tamil Thalaivas By 11 Points In Noida Leg Of PKL 11

Dabang Delhi KC Beats Tamil Thalaivas By 11 Points In Noida Leg Of PKL 11

Who Are The Three Hindu Lawmakers Trump Has Tapped For Key Cabinet Roles?

Who Are The Three Hindu Lawmakers Trump Has Tapped For Key Cabinet Roles?

Patna Pirates Stands Unbeaten By Bengal Warriorz, Wins By Just 3 Points

Patna Pirates Stands Unbeaten By Bengal Warriorz, Wins By Just 3 Points

Entertainment

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check Full List Of Winners Here

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox