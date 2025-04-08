10 Years Of MUDRA Scheme, PM Modi Interacts With MUDRA Beneficiaries

To mark a decade since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning hosted beneficiaries of the scheme at his official residence in New Delhi.

To mark a decade since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning hosted beneficiaries of the scheme at his official residence in New Delhi.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister shared an update with followers: “To mark 10 Years Of MUDRA, I had invited Mudra beneficiaries from all over India to my residence…Do watch the interaction in a short while from now, at 9 AM.”

“To mark 10 Years Of MUDRA, I had invited Mudra beneficiaries from all over India to my residence…Do watch the interaction in a short while from now, at 9 AM,” tweets PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/8DuWN1Q2EE — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Launched in April 2015, the MUDRA Yojana provides collateral-free loans to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. Over the years, the scheme has disbursed crores worth of credit to lakhs of self-starters, especially from marginalised sections.

The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) offers collateral-free loans of up to ₹10 lakh to small and micro businesses outside the corporate and farm sectors. Hear inspiring stories of beneficiaries from across the country — in the language you prefer.

Must Read: Jaipur Hit And Run Case: 2 Killed, 8 Injured After Speeding Car Rides Over Them In Nahargarh