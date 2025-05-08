100 Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Reveals In All Party Meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday confirmed that at least 100 terrorists were killed during the cross-border precision strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor.

In a high-level all-party meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that at least 100 terrorists have been neutralised in the ongoing Operation Sindoor. The government stated that the operation remains active and will continue until all objectives are achieved.

Singh assured political leaders that India is fully prepared to respond with strength to any provocation from Pakistan. He emphasised that the current count of terrorists killed stands at around 100, but operations are ongoing, and the numbers may rise.

According to Singh, the operation was planned with “pinpoint intelligence” and executed with surgical precision to target active terror launchpads and training facilities in Pakistan-occupied regions. “This was not just a response, but a message,” Singh reportedly told officials in a high-level briefing.

Operation Sindoor, conducted jointly by the Indian Air Force and special forces units, marked one of the most significant Indian military actions in recent years. The Defence Minister asserted that India remains firm in its commitment to eliminate terrorism and will not hesitate to act when its sovereignty is challenged.

