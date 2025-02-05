104 Illegal Immigrants Deported From US In First Batch; 48 Of Them Under The Age of 25

Amritsar witnessed the arrival of a US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian immigrants who were deported from the United States. The C-17 military transport aircraft, operated by the US Air Force, landed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on Wednesday amid strict security measures.

Amritsar witnessed the arrival of a US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian immigrants who were deported from the United States. The C-17 military transport aircraft, operated by the US Air Force, landed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on Wednesday amid strict security measures. This marks the first round of mass deportations of illegal Indian immigrants, many of whom had either entered the US unlawfully or overstayed their visas.

Majority from Haryana and Gujarat

According to official reports, the highest number of deportees—30 each—belonged to Haryana and Gujarat. Punjab accounted for 30 individuals, while Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh each had two deportees. Three individuals hailed from Maharashtra. Among those deported, 25 were women and 12 were minors, with the youngest passenger being only four years old. Additionally, 48 individuals were under the age of 25.

The aircraft, which departed from San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, also carried 11 crew members and 45 US officials responsible for overseeing the deportation process.

Punjab Regions Most Affected

A senior Punjab government official revealed that most of the deported individuals from Punjab belonged to districts such as Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Patiala, Mohali, and Sangrur. Many of them had traveled to the US through illegal routes, including the infamous “donkey route,” which involves perilous journeys through multiple countries before reaching the US border.

Deportations Coincide with PM Modi’s Visit to Washington

This wave of deportations comes at a crucial time, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Washington next week. This will be his first official trip to the US since Donald Trump assumed the presidency for the second time. The timing of this deportation exercise has sparked discussions about its political implications.

India Ready to Accept Verified Deportees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had earlier stated that India is prepared to accept its citizens who have been living illegally in foreign nations, including the US, following due verification. He communicated this stance to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month. The Indian government has maintained that it supports the legitimate return of its nationals who have been found residing in other countries without valid documentation.

Trump Administration’s Immigration Crackdown

US President Donald Trump has been vocal about his administration’s strict stance on illegal immigration. “For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came,” Trump told reporters last month. This move is part of a larger crackdown on unauthorized immigrants living in the US.

Punjab’s NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has criticized the deportation decision, stating that many of these individuals have made significant contributions to the US economy. He argued that instead of being sent back, they should have been granted legal residency.

Large Indian Immigrant Population in the US

According to data from the Pew Research Center, approximately 7,25,000 Indians are currently living illegally in the United States. This makes them the third-largest unauthorized immigrant group in the country, following Mexico and El Salvador.

The deportation of these 104 individuals serves as a stark reminder of the US government’s stringent immigration policies and their impact on Indian nationals seeking a better future abroad.