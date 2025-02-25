12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi, Marshalled Out of Delhi Assembly Ahead of CAG Audit Report Tabling

Chaos erupted in the Delhi Assembly as 12 AAP MLAs, including senior leader Atishi, were forcibly removed just before the tabling of crucial CAG audit reports. The move intensified the political clash between the newly formed BJP government and the opposition.

12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, including senior leader Atishi, were marshaled out of the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. The move came just before the tabling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports that scrutinize the performance of the previous AAP administration.

AAP MLAs Removed Amid Uproar

The Delhi Assembly session, which commenced on February 24 under the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, witnessed high tension as the opposition AAP legislators protested. Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena suspended 12 AAP MLAs from the proceedings, escalating the ongoing political confrontation between the two parties.

CAG Reports Highlight Pending Audits

The assembly is set to table 14 CAG reports, shedding light on various aspects of the AAP government’s tenure. According to officials, half of these reports have been pending for more than 500 days, while others have been awaiting presentation for around 300 days.

The longest pending report among them is the State Finances Audit Report for the year ending March 31, 2022, which has been due for tabling since August 2, 2023.

This is a developing story.

