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Home > India News > 11 Lakh Railway Employees, Rs 2009 Cr Bonus for 78 days Approved by Union Cabinet in Festive Season

11 Lakh Railway Employees, Rs 2009 Cr Bonus for 78 days Approved by Union Cabinet in Festive Season

Payment of Productivity Linked Bonus to eligible railway employees is made before the Durga Puja/Dusshera holidays each year. In this year too, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages is being paid to about 11.40 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.

The performance of Railways in the year 2025-26 was very good, said the government in a statement. (Representative AI Image)
The performance of Railways in the year 2025-26 was very good, said the government in a statement. (Representative AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 16:59 IST

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for Rs 2009.61 crore to 11,40,770 railway employees, in recognition of the excellent performance by the Railway staff.         
 
Payment of Productivity Linked Bonus to eligible railway employees is made before the Durga Puja/Dusshera holidays each year. In this year too, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages is being paid to about 11.40 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.         
 
The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. The amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial staff and other Group ‘C staff.         
 
The performance of Railways in the year 2025-26 was very good, said the government in a statement. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1670 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 7.41 Billion Passengers.
 
Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for Continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) with total outlay of Rs 53,428 crore for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31 with renaming of the scheme and sub-schemes, revision in eligibility criteria, coverage and rate of assistance for divyangjan pension and continuation of pension schemes for old aged and widows and family benefit scheme in its existing form. 
Earlier in another move, Ministry of Minority Affairs undertook Special Campaign from October 2 to October 31, 2026, with a focus on institutionalising Swachhata, reducing pendency, strengthening record management, promoting responsible e-waste disposal and ensuring optimum utilisation of office space across the Ministry and its associated organisations.
 
Under this campaign, efforts are being made to clean and declutter workspaces, identify and dispose of obsolete and unserviceable items and scrap, clear unnecessary materials and release space that can be put to more productive use. A plantation drive was also organised to promote greener, healthier surroundings and reinforce the message of environmental responsibility, the government said in a statement.
 
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11 Lakh Railway Employees, Rs 2009 Cr Bonus for 78 days Approved by Union Cabinet in Festive Season

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11 Lakh Railway Employees, Rs 2009 Cr Bonus for 78 days Approved by Union Cabinet in Festive Season

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11 Lakh Railway Employees, Rs 2009 Cr Bonus for 78 days Approved by Union Cabinet in Festive Season
11 Lakh Railway Employees, Rs 2009 Cr Bonus for 78 days Approved by Union Cabinet in Festive Season
11 Lakh Railway Employees, Rs 2009 Cr Bonus for 78 days Approved by Union Cabinet in Festive Season
11 Lakh Railway Employees, Rs 2009 Cr Bonus for 78 days Approved by Union Cabinet in Festive Season
11 Lakh Railway Employees, Rs 2009 Cr Bonus for 78 days Approved by Union Cabinet in Festive Season

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