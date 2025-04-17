11-Year-Old Deaf and Mute Girl Raped in UP; Accused Caught After Shootout

A heart-wrenching case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, where an 11-year-old girl—who cannot hear or speak—was brutally raped. She was found lying unconscious in a field, naked and with terrible injuries. Police later arrested the accused, Dan Singh (24), after a shootout where he was hit by a bullet in his leg.

Family’s Desperate Search Ends in Tragedy

On Tuesday evening, she disappeared and frantically searching for her has been her family. The next morning, from out in the fields by the village, she was discovered quite injured and unclothed. They rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors deemed her condition too severe and sent her to Meerut for better treatment.

Police have filed a case under strict laws for raping a minor (POCSO Act), promising strong action.

Cops checked nearby CCTV cameras and quickly zeroed in on Dan Singh, who lives in the same village. When police went to arrest him, he started shooting at them. The officers fired back in self-defense, hitting him in the leg before capturing him.

Doctor’s Report Reveals Horrific Details

The doctor who examined the girl, Dr. Anju Singh, said: “This is a clear case of rape by one or more persons as there were multiple injuries on her private parts. Her face had been struck with a blunt object, leaving it swollen. She was terrified and unable to explain anything. It is one of the most horrific sexual crimes I have seen.”

Police Explain How It Happened

Rampur’s top police officer, Vidya Sagar Mishra, said the girl’s mother had complained that her daughter—who cannot speak or hear—was sexually assaulted.

“We filed a case immediately and got her medical tests done. Three police teams were formed to catch the criminal. When we tried to arrest him, he shot at our team, so we fired back in defense and hurt his leg. We have solid proof against him, including CCTV footage. Right now, the girl is getting treatment,” Mishra said.

The CCTV footage shows the accused talking to the girl outside her house before luring her away to commit the crime.

