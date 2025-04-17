Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 11-Year-Old Deaf and Mute Girl Raped in UP; Accused Caught After Shootout

11-Year-Old Deaf and Mute Girl Raped in UP; Accused Caught After Shootout

A heart-wrenching case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, where an 11-year-old girl—who cannot hear or speak—was brutally raped. She was found lying unconscious in a field, naked and with terrible injuries. Police later arrested the accused, Dan Singh (24), after a shootout where he was hit by a bullet in his leg.

11-Year-Old Deaf and Mute Girl Raped in UP; Accused Caught After Shootout

A heart-wrenching case has come to light in UP’s Rampur district, where an 11-year-old girl—who cannot hear or speak—was brutally raped.


A heart-wrenching case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, where an 11-year-old girl—who cannot hear or speak—was brutally raped. She was found lying unconscious in a field, naked and with terrible injuries. Police later arrested the accused, Dan Singh (24), after a shootout where he was hit by a bullet in his leg.

Family’s Desperate Search Ends in Tragedy

On Tuesday evening, she disappeared and frantically searching for her has been her family. The next morning, from out in the fields by the village, she was discovered quite injured and unclothed. They rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors deemed her condition too severe and sent her to Meerut for better treatment.

Police have filed a case under strict laws for raping a minor (POCSO Act), promising strong action.

Cops checked nearby CCTV cameras and quickly zeroed in on Dan Singh, who lives in the same village. When police went to arrest him, he started shooting at them. The officers fired back in self-defense, hitting him in the leg before capturing him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Doctor’s Report Reveals Horrific Details

The doctor who examined the girl, Dr. Anju Singh, said: “This is a clear case of rape by one or more persons as there were multiple injuries on her private parts. Her face had been struck with a blunt object, leaving it swollen. She was terrified and unable to explain anything. It is one of the most horrific sexual crimes I have seen.”

Police Explain How It Happened

Rampur’s top police officer, Vidya Sagar Mishra, said the girl’s mother had complained that her daughter—who cannot speak or hear—was sexually assaulted.

“We filed a case immediately and got her medical tests done. Three police teams were formed to catch the criminal. When we tried to arrest him, he shot at our team, so we fired back in defense and hurt his leg. We have solid proof against him, including CCTV footage. Right now, the girl is getting treatment,” Mishra said.

The CCTV footage shows the accused talking to the girl outside her house before luring her away to commit the crime.

Must Read: Congress Leader Slams BJP Government For Using ED As Political Tool, Says ‘Everyday Dhamki’

Filed under

sexual assault shootout

newsx

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious...
The Indian Defence Sector

The Indian Defence Sector Is Booming, Sees Record Orders, Strong Growth Outlook
newsx

Elon Musk Allegedly Building ‘Legion’ Of Children Through Surrogacy, Recruiting Japanese Influencers on X: Report
Master Your Money: Use th

Master Your Money: Use the 50:30:20 Rule to Save Smart—Even on a Low Income!
A heart-wrenching case ha

11-Year-Old Deaf and Mute Girl Raped in UP; Accused Caught After Shootout
REITs Set To Boost Instit

REITs Set To Boost Institutional Investment In Indian Office Spaces: Nuvama Reports
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious...

The Indian Defence Sector Is Booming, Sees Record Orders, Strong Growth Outlook

The Indian Defence Sector Is Booming, Sees Record Orders, Strong Growth Outlook

Elon Musk Allegedly Building ‘Legion’ Of Children Through Surrogacy, Recruiting Japanese Influencers on X: Report

Elon Musk Allegedly Building ‘Legion’ Of Children Through Surrogacy, Recruiting Japanese Influencers on X: Report

Master Your Money: Use the 50:30:20 Rule to Save Smart—Even on a Low Income!

Master Your Money: Use the 50:30:20 Rule to Save Smart—Even on a Low Income!

REITs Set To Boost Institutional Investment In Indian Office Spaces: Nuvama Reports

REITs Set To Boost Institutional Investment In Indian Office Spaces: Nuvama Reports

Entertainment

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Says Comedian Will Come Back Soon

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy?

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave