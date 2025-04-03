12 Hours Of Debate On Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, By How Many Votes Did The Bill Get Passed?

The bill, which has been a point of contention between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition bloc INDIA, was approved by a division vote of 288 in favor and 232 against, with all opposition-proposed amendments being rejected by voice vote.

Following an intense and prolonged debate spanning over 12 hours, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the early hours of Thursday. The bill, which has been a point of contention between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition bloc INDIA, was approved by a division vote of 288 in favor and 232 against, with all opposition-proposed amendments being rejected by voice vote.

Opposition Labeled It Anti – Muslim

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA staunchly defended the bill, arguing that it aims to streamline Waqf-related governance while ensuring justice for minorities. On the other hand, opposition leaders labeled it “anti-Muslim” and accused the government of using the legislation for political motives.

Rahul Gandhi calls Waqf Bill a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights. Advertisement · Scroll to continue This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future.… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2025

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, in his closing remarks, dismissed concerns over minority safety, asserting that India remains the safest place for all minority communities. “Some members have claimed that minorities are unsafe in India. This is entirely false. India provides unparalleled security to its minorities, and they live here with dignity and without fear,” Rijiju stated.

He cited the example of the Parsi community and other minority groups, arguing that persecuted communities from neighboring countries, such as Tibetans and religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, have historically sought refuge in India.

“If India were unsafe, why would those facing persecution in other countries choose to come here? It is misleading to suggest otherwise. The future generations will not forgive such misrepresentation,” he said, emphasizing that India’s secular fabric ensures equal rights for all citizens.

Government’s Justification for the Bill

Rijiju elaborated that the bill aims to unify and bring greater efficiency to minority governance structures. He highlighted widespread support from the Christian community and emphasized the need to resolve long-pending disputes in Waqf tribunals.

“Many cases have been delayed in the Waqf tribunals, denying justice to those affected. This legislation will expedite dispute resolution, ensuring justice for widows, divorcees, and orphans,” he added.

Amit Shah’s Strong Defense of the Bill

During the debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened, accusing the opposition of misleading minorities for political gain. He asserted that the Modi government does not craft laws for electoral benefits but rather for justice and public welfare.

“There has been a deliberate attempt to create fear among minorities regarding this bill. Our government firmly believes that every citizen has the right to practice their religion freely, but religious conversions should not occur through coercion, greed, or fear,” Shah said.

He also blamed the 2013 amendment to the Waqf Act for creating complexities that necessitated the current reform. “Before the 2014 elections, the previous government hurriedly introduced an extreme version of the Waqf law, leading to the arbitrary transfer of 123 properties in Delhi’s Lutyens’ Zone to the Waqf board within weeks. This was a clear act of appeasement politics,” he argued.

Key Provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The bill introduces several changes aimed at improving the governance and transparency of Waqf properties:

Strengthening Waqf Tribunals: The bill seeks to enhance the efficiency of Waqf tribunals, ensuring quicker resolution of disputes through structured selection processes and fixed tenures.

The bill seeks to enhance the efficiency of Waqf tribunals, ensuring quicker resolution of disputes through structured selection processes and fixed tenures. Revised Contribution Rates: Mandatory contributions from Waqf institutions to Waqf boards will be reduced from 7% to 5%.

Mandatory contributions from Waqf institutions to Waqf boards will be reduced from 7% to 5%. Mandatory Audits: Waqf institutions with earnings above ₹1 lakh will be subjected to audits conducted by state-sponsored auditors.

Waqf institutions with earnings above ₹1 lakh will be subjected to audits conducted by state-sponsored auditors. Centralized Digital Portal: A centralized system will be introduced for automated management of Waqf properties, increasing transparency.

A centralized system will be introduced for automated management of Waqf properties, increasing transparency. Property Dedication Rules: The bill reinstates pre-2013 rules, allowing only practicing Muslims (for at least five years) to dedicate properties to the Waqf.

The bill reinstates pre-2013 rules, allowing only practicing Muslims (for at least five years) to dedicate properties to the Waqf. Women’s Rights: It mandates that women must receive their rightful inheritance before properties are declared as Waqf, with special provisions for widows, divorced women, and orphans.

It mandates that women must receive their rightful inheritance before properties are declared as Waqf, with special provisions for widows, divorced women, and orphans. Oversight of Waqf Property Claims: A government officer above the rank of collector will be required to investigate cases where government properties are claimed as Waqf.

A government officer above the rank of collector will be required to investigate cases where government properties are claimed as Waqf. Inclusivity Measures: The bill introduces provisions for non-Muslim representation in Waqf boards at both the state and central levels to ensure better administration.

A Contentious Future Ahead

The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has set the stage for further political confrontations. While the government insists that the legislation aims to improve efficiency and justice in Waqf-related matters, the opposition remains firm in its criticism, calling it a move that undermines minority rights. With the bill now in the Rajya Sabha for consideration, its final approval and implementation could see further challenges and debates in the coming days.

Must Read: No Party President To Maha Kumbh Deaths, Here’s How Akhilesh Yadav Slammed BJP Over Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha