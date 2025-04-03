Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 12 Hours Of Debate On Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, By How Many Votes Did The Bill Get Passed?

12 Hours Of Debate On Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, By How Many Votes Did The Bill Get Passed?

The bill, which has been a point of contention between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition bloc INDIA, was approved by a division vote of 288 in favor and 232 against, with all opposition-proposed amendments being rejected by voice vote.

12 Hours Of Debate On Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, By How Many Votes Did The Bill Get Passed?


Following an intense and prolonged debate spanning over 12 hours, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the early hours of Thursday. The bill, which has been a point of contention between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition bloc INDIA, was approved by a division vote of 288 in favor and 232 against, with all opposition-proposed amendments being rejected by voice vote.

Opposition Labeled It Anti – Muslim

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA staunchly defended the bill, arguing that it aims to streamline Waqf-related governance while ensuring justice for minorities. On the other hand, opposition leaders labeled it “anti-Muslim” and accused the government of using the legislation for political motives.

Rahul Gandhi calls Waqf Bill a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, in his closing remarks, dismissed concerns over minority safety, asserting that India remains the safest place for all minority communities. “Some members have claimed that minorities are unsafe in India. This is entirely false. India provides unparalleled security to its minorities, and they live here with dignity and without fear,” Rijiju stated.

He cited the example of the Parsi community and other minority groups, arguing that persecuted communities from neighboring countries, such as Tibetans and religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, have historically sought refuge in India.

“If India were unsafe, why would those facing persecution in other countries choose to come here? It is misleading to suggest otherwise. The future generations will not forgive such misrepresentation,” he said, emphasizing that India’s secular fabric ensures equal rights for all citizens.

Government’s Justification for the Bill

Rijiju elaborated that the bill aims to unify and bring greater efficiency to minority governance structures. He highlighted widespread support from the Christian community and emphasized the need to resolve long-pending disputes in Waqf tribunals.

“Many cases have been delayed in the Waqf tribunals, denying justice to those affected. This legislation will expedite dispute resolution, ensuring justice for widows, divorcees, and orphans,” he added.

Amit Shah’s Strong Defense of the Bill

During the debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened, accusing the opposition of misleading minorities for political gain. He asserted that the Modi government does not craft laws for electoral benefits but rather for justice and public welfare.

“There has been a deliberate attempt to create fear among minorities regarding this bill. Our government firmly believes that every citizen has the right to practice their religion freely, but religious conversions should not occur through coercion, greed, or fear,” Shah said.

He also blamed the 2013 amendment to the Waqf Act for creating complexities that necessitated the current reform. “Before the 2014 elections, the previous government hurriedly introduced an extreme version of the Waqf law, leading to the arbitrary transfer of 123 properties in Delhi’s Lutyens’ Zone to the Waqf board within weeks. This was a clear act of appeasement politics,” he argued.

Key Provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The bill introduces several changes aimed at improving the governance and transparency of Waqf properties:

  • Strengthening Waqf Tribunals: The bill seeks to enhance the efficiency of Waqf tribunals, ensuring quicker resolution of disputes through structured selection processes and fixed tenures.
  • Revised Contribution Rates: Mandatory contributions from Waqf institutions to Waqf boards will be reduced from 7% to 5%.
  • Mandatory Audits: Waqf institutions with earnings above ₹1 lakh will be subjected to audits conducted by state-sponsored auditors.
  • Centralized Digital Portal: A centralized system will be introduced for automated management of Waqf properties, increasing transparency.
  • Property Dedication Rules: The bill reinstates pre-2013 rules, allowing only practicing Muslims (for at least five years) to dedicate properties to the Waqf.
  • Women’s Rights: It mandates that women must receive their rightful inheritance before properties are declared as Waqf, with special provisions for widows, divorced women, and orphans.
  • Oversight of Waqf Property Claims: A government officer above the rank of collector will be required to investigate cases where government properties are claimed as Waqf.
  • Inclusivity Measures: The bill introduces provisions for non-Muslim representation in Waqf boards at both the state and central levels to ensure better administration.

A Contentious Future Ahead

The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has set the stage for further political confrontations. While the government insists that the legislation aims to improve efficiency and justice in Waqf-related matters, the opposition remains firm in its criticism, calling it a move that undermines minority rights. With the bill now in the Rajya Sabha for consideration, its final approval and implementation could see further challenges and debates in the coming days.

Must Read: No Party President To Maha Kumbh Deaths, Here’s How Akhilesh Yadav Slammed BJP Over Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha

Filed under

lok sabha Waqf Bill Passed

In a heated debate in the

‘Bid To Make Us Middle-Class’: Owaisi Leads The Attack At Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha
newsx

Ghibli Art Goes Viral But Here Comes A Privacy Concern, Wait Before You Upload Another...
newsx

Telangana High Court Orders Halt On work On Disputed Land Near Hyderabad University
newsx

PM Modi Begins His 3 Day Visit To Sri Lanka And Thailand
Indian stock markets are

Indian Shares To Fall As US Imposes 26% Tariffs On India
newsx

12 Hours Of Debate On Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, By How Many Votes Did...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Bid To Make Us Middle-Class’: Owaisi Leads The Attack At Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha

‘Bid To Make Us Middle-Class’: Owaisi Leads The Attack At Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha

Ghibli Art Goes Viral But Here Comes A Privacy Concern, Wait Before You Upload Another Image On ChatGPT

Ghibli Art Goes Viral But Here Comes A Privacy Concern, Wait Before You Upload Another...

Telangana High Court Orders Halt On work On Disputed Land Near Hyderabad University

Telangana High Court Orders Halt On work On Disputed Land Near Hyderabad University

PM Modi Begins His 3 Day Visit To Sri Lanka And Thailand

PM Modi Begins His 3 Day Visit To Sri Lanka And Thailand

Indian Shares To Fall As US Imposes 26% Tariffs On India

Indian Shares To Fall As US Imposes 26% Tariffs On India

Entertainment

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture