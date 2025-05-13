14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor

At least 14 people have reportedly died in Amritsar, Punjab, after allegedly consuming spurious liquor sourced from a single supplier, local police confirmed.

A wave of grief swept through Majitha town in Amritsar district as fourteen people lost their lives and six others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the unchecked sale and distribution of illicit alcohol in parts of Punjab.

#WATCH | Punjab: 14 people dead and 6 hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar's Majitha SSP Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh says," Four local suppliers arrested yesterday revealed the name of a liquor supplier named Prabhjeet. This man told us about a… pic.twitter.com/PQ4B0rHHmd — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

According to SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, the investigation led to the arrest of four local liquor suppliers. Upon interrogation, they disclosed the name of Prabhjeet, a larger distributor, who in turn pointed to Sahib Singh—the alleged kingpin behind the operation. It was revealed that Sahib Singh procured 50 litres of industrial methanol, which was dangerously diluted to produce around 120 litres of toxic liquor. This adulterated batch was then sold to the four local distributors, whose supply led to the deaths.

Authorities have invoked strict provisions under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and all six arrested individuals are facing serious charges. The tragedy has sparked outrage across the region, with locals demanding stricter action against bootleggers and better enforcement of existing liquor laws. The police continue to investigate the broader network involved in the illegal trade, while the victims’ families struggle to come to terms with their sudden, devastating loss.