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Home > India News > 12 Years, 12 Speeches, 12 Big Announcements: PM Modi’s Red Fort Messages That Shaped a Decade

12 Years, 12 Speeches, 12 Big Announcements: PM Modi’s Red Fort Messages That Shaped a Decade

From Jan Dhan and village electrification to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Gati Shakti and the jobs push, PM Modi’s Independence Day speeches have often served as a roadmap for his government’s priorities.

12 Years, 12 Speeches, 12 Big Announcements: PM Modi’s Red Fort Messages That Shaped a Decade

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 08:54 IST

Not just a stage for celebrating Independence Day of India each year on August 15, but since 2014, the Red Fort has been the platform from which India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes announcements about key initiatives of his government and sets challenging targets for himself.

Over the last 12 successive Independence Day speeches between 2014 and 2025, his speeches have shifted focus from topics like financial inclusion and basic infrastructure to self-reliance, defence reforms, employment, and development of India as a developed country by 2047.

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2014: Jan Dhan Brings Banking to the Masses

In his first Independence Day speech as prime minister, Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, aimed at bringing unbanked Indians into the formal financial system. The initiative focused on bank accounts, access to credit, insurance and other financial services.

2015: Power for Every Village

Modi set a target to electrify 18,500 unelectrified villages within 1,000 days. The announcement put the spotlight on basic infrastructure and extending development to India’s most remote areas.

2016: Healthcare for the Poor

The 2016 address brought healthcare to the forefront. Modi announced a health assurance programme envisaging ₹5 lakh annual cover for 10 crore families, laying the foundation for what became Ayushman Bharat.

2017: The ‘New India’ Vision

Modi called for a New India by 2022, free from poverty, terrorism, communalism, casteism, corruption and nepotism. The speech marked a shift towards a broader national vision.

2018: Ayushman Bharat

Healthcare returned to the Red Fort in 2018 with the formal announcement of Ayushman Bharat, promising ₹5 lakh health cover per family for around 10 crore families.

2019: Chief of Defence Staff

One of the biggest institutional announcements came in 2019, when Modi announced the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to improve coordination among India’s armed forces.

2020: Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi placed Aatmanirbhar Bharat at the centre of his address, pushing self-reliance in manufacturing, technology and critical sectors.

2021: ₹100 Lakh Crore Gati Shakti Plan

Modi announced the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aimed at integrating India’s infrastructure and transport networks and improving logistics.

2022: Five Resolves for 2047

As India marked 75 years of Independence, Modi laid out the Panch Pran, including the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

2023: PM Vishwakarma

The PM Vishwakarma scheme was announced with a ₹13,000 crore outlay to support traditional artisans with training, tools, credit and market access.

2024: 75,000 More Medical Seats

Modi announced plans to add 75,000 medical seats over five years, alongside larger proposals such as One Nation, One Election.

2025: Jobs take centre stage

In 2025, Modi announced the ₹1 lakh crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, aimed at boosting employment and supporting first-time workers. The speech also highlighted semiconductors, nuclear energy and deepwater exploration.

From bank accounts to jobs, and from village electrification to the 2047 developed-India goal, Modi’s Red Fort speeches have reflected the changing priorities of his government over 12 years.

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12 Years, 12 Speeches, 12 Big Announcements: PM Modi’s Red Fort Messages That Shaped a Decade

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12 Years, 12 Speeches, 12 Big Announcements: PM Modi’s Red Fort Messages That Shaped a Decade
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