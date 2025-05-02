123-Year Record Shattered: Delhi’s Second-Highest 24-Hour Rainfall Since 1901

Lodhi Road emerged as the wettest spot in the city, receiving 78 mm of rain—closely followed by the Safdarjung Airport area at 77 mm.

Delhi woke up to an intense spell of rain on Friday, recording 78 mm of precipitation by 8:30 am—marking the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in the capital since 1901.

The only time the city witnessed a heavier downpour was on May 20, 2021, when 119.3 mm of rain was recorded, largely due to the remnants of Cyclone Tauktae, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moisture Convergence and Weather Systems Behind Sudden Deluge

The IMD attributed the unexpected rainfall to a powerful blend of moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

This convergence, along with a highly favourable synoptic weather pattern across both the lower and mid-troposphere, resulted in heavy downpours throughout the region.

Lodhi Road emerged as the wettest spot in the city, receiving 78 mm of rain—closely followed by the Safdarjung Airport area at 77 mm.

The intense rainfall led to a significant drop in temperatures, bringing relief from the summer heat with a fall of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius.

However, the relief came at a cost.

Flooded Roads and Public Disruption Across the Capital

Many areas across Delhi were quickly waterlogged, bringing traffic to a near halt.

Major zones like Minto Road, Gurgaon, and areas around the Delhi Airport faced severe flooding, causing substantial disruption for daily commuters.

The sudden showers overwhelmed the city’s drainage systems, and several roads saw drain water spilling over, compounding public inconvenience.

Political Blame Game Intensifies Amid Infrastructure Woes

The deluge quickly sparked political backlash, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lashing out at the BJP-led administration for failing to prepare for such scenarios.

In a strongly-worded post on X, AAP accused Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma of ignoring civic responsibilities, stating:

“Minister doing morning walk on the banks of water coming from the source of the BJP’s disaster government!! There was a little rain in Delhi last night, and many areas of Delhi were flooded. Water started flowing out of the drains and onto the roads. When he had time, the minister did not do any work, now, when Delhi is drowning, he is out to take photographs.”

The statement accompanied a video of Verma visiting a waterlogged area and alleged that these inspections were nothing more than reactionary optics.

Earlier in the day, Verma had posted his own update on X, showing him assessing the situation around the Minto Bridge area.

He stated, “Today, due to unseasonal record rainfall, water stagnated in some quantity at many places in Delhi. From 5:30 am onwards, I visited various locations and assessed the situation. Upon arriving at Minto Bridge, I observed that all four pumps were operational and the operator was alert. A pipe had burst, and I have requested that it be repaired. Because of the monsoon, drains are being cleaned continuously by PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, IFC.”

Despite assurances, the waterlogging raised deeper questions about Delhi’s infrastructure preparedness in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather events.

(With Inputs From ANI)

