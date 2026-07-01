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Home > India News > 125-Year-Old Gurdwara Reportedly Damaged in Pakistan, India Calls It ‘Targeted Attack of Vandalism’

125-Year-Old Gurdwara Reportedly Damaged in Pakistan, India Calls It ‘Targeted Attack of Vandalism’

India condemns demolition of 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan, calling it vandalism and demanding restoration and action.

India has strongly condemned the reported demolition of a historic Sikh shrine in Farooqabad, calling it vandalism and urging Pakistan to investigate. (Image: X)
India has strongly condemned the reported demolition of a historic Sikh shrine in Farooqabad, calling it vandalism and urging Pakistan to investigate. (Image: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 23:57 IST

India has strongly condemned the demolition of a 125-year-old Sikh shrine in Farooqabad, Pakistan. According to reports, the historic Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib, which was located near Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, has been allegedly damaged during the night of June 24–25 by unidentified individuals. This incident has raised concern over the protection of minority religion sites and cultural heritage and has also intensified the calls for investigation and restoration.
 

India Strongly Condemns Demolition in Farooqabad

The Ministry of External Affairs has called the incident a targeted act of vandalism and expressed concern over alleged inaction by local authorities and the Evacuee Trust Property Board. The ministry stated that the destruction shows continous patter of reported attacks on minority places of worship.
 
“We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, responding to media queries.
 
“We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern,” he added.
The Indian ministry has also called on the Pakistani government to investigate the matter and bring perpetrators of this despicable act to justice. The demolished portion of the Gurdwara should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest. 
 
The ministry reiterated that such incidents are not isolated and urged swift action by authorities in Pakistan to ensure accountability, restoration of the shrine, and stronger protection for minority religious heritage.
 

Sikh Organisations Raise Concern and Demand Action

A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee met officials of the MEA and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate protection of the shrine and reconstruction of damaged portions, while urging measures to prevent similar incidents.
 
The shrine is linked to the Singh Sabha Movement, a key 19th-century reform movement that revived Sikh religious identity. It remains an important heritage site for the Sikh community, symbolising cultural and spiritual history.
 

Allegations of Repeated Heritage Damage

Bhupinder Singh, a Sikh representative from Nankana Sahib, claimed the demolition occurred during Muharram nights and alleged earlier destruction of similar heritage sites, including Gurdwara Chobacha Sahib in Dharampura, without accountability from authorities.
 
The incident has renewed diplomatic concerns and calls for Pakistan to safeguard minority religious sites and ensure the preservation of Sikh heritage structures.
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125-Year-Old Gurdwara Reportedly Damaged in Pakistan, India Calls It ‘Targeted Attack of Vandalism’
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125-Year-Old Gurdwara Reportedly Damaged in Pakistan, India Calls It ‘Targeted Attack of Vandalism’
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